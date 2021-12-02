Ethan Crumbley: Oxford High School Shooter Lives with Parents Just 2 Miles Away and Was Bullied

Police have officially revealed the name of the Michigan high school shooter as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley although internet sleuths had already given the name hours earlier. According to police and some of the kids at school, Crumbley was bullied on a regular basis, which led him to open fire on the students of Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday.

Police is still trying to find a motive behind the deadly shooting by Crumbley, who has refused to speak to authorities and isn't cooperating. The 15-year-old opened fire in his school on Tuesday that killed four students and wounded eight others including a teacher.

Bullied Everyday

Crumbley is presently in police custody but has refused to speak. His family has hired a lawyer for him. On Tuesday night, following the shooting, officers were seen removing armfuls of long-barreled guns from his house. Cops removed several rounds of bullets and guns.

The exact motive behind the shooting still remains unknown with an investigation still one. However, some kids at the school said that he was being bullied everyday for which he opened fired at his classmates, in the process killing four.

"I've seen him around the school. He's a kid, he's been picked on and stuff like this and when a kid has been picked on, people bullying him, you're going to get this.'You're going to get this reaction," a student Treshan Bryant told ABC 7outside the school.

Crumbley lives with his parents James and Jennifer in a small home in Oxford, less than two miles from where he opened fire on Tuesday, killing Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. A fourth boy, Justin Shilling, 17, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested from the scene without any incident within five minutes after he went on a shooting spree. Meanwhile, investigators are doing a "deep dive" on Crumbley's social media accounts to try and determine a motive or see if there were any red flags.

Crumbley reportedly posted multiple photos of himself on social media.

Who is at Fault?

Most photos of Crumbley that remain online were taken at least three years ago, when he was 12. However, he had reportedly posted photographs of himself practicing targets with his dad's handgun. Interestingly, Crumbley used a 9 mm Sig Sauer which was brought just four days back on Black Friday. It is not known why his father bought that gun.

In one of the photos posted on Instagram last week after his father bought the gun, Crumbley posed with it and captioned: "Just got my new beauty today. SIG Sauer 9MM. Ask any questions I will answer." However the post on the Instagram account has now been deleted.

Other fake accounts were circulating online on Wednesday morning as Crumbley remained in police custody, refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Neither of Crumbley's parents has commented yet. His father, James, works for Autonomous Inc, an office software supply company.

According to police, Crumbley allegedly had fired at least 12 rounds and had seven more rounds of ammunition when he surrendered. It is not yet clear where in the school the shooter started his rampage.

Investigators say Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer, advised their son not to speak to authorities following his arrest. Police must get permission from a juvenile's parents or guardian in order to speak with them, Undersheriff Mike McCabe said.

That said, Crumbley doesn't have any past records of crime. Instead, Crumbley was featured in the local Oxford Leader newspaper back in 2017 when he spoke of an elementary school group project on poverty and hunger.

"I see people on the streets sometimes that are homeless and hungry, and so I feel like I should take action and help them," he was quoted as saying.