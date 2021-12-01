Is Ethan Crumbley the Michigan School Shooter? Suspect Used Dad's Shotgun, Practiced Targets and Posted Photos

Authorities haven't yet given the name of the 15-year-old suspect who opened fired at Oxford High School, Michigan, killing three and leaving eight others wounded. However, social media sleuths claim that the shooter's name is Ethan Crumbley. Amid this ongoing speculation, authorities have revealed that the gun was bought by the suspect's father only days before the shooting.

Police also said that they are clueless how the boy got hold of the gun and managed to enter the school. An investigation is on and authorities are trying to find out the actual motive behind the mass shooting and the history of the suspect, who is in custody now.

Suspect Shot with Dad's Gun

Police is interviewing the suspect and is trying to determine a motive for the shooting at the high School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. "The person that's got the most insight and the motive is not talking," Bouchard said at a news conference.

However, authorities said that the gun used by the suspect in the shooting was bought by his dad. And that too less than a week back. According to authorities, the suspect's father bought the 9mm Sig Sauer on November 26.

Police also said that they are still now sure why the man bought the gun. Bouchard said the 15-year-old shooter had also practiced shooting with the shotgun and posted pictures of it and the target on social media.

The photos were posted on Instagram but have reportedly been deleted now. Bouchard also said that the suspect had no prior run-ins with law enforcement.

Who is the Suspect?

Authorities haven't named the suspect yet as they feel it's vital to the investigation. However, internet sleuths have been posting images of a 15-year-old boy claiming him to be the suspect whose name is Ethan Crumbley, who also gave a countdown to the horrifying shooting that left three dead and at least eight wounded including one teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 pm on Tuesday. Six others are in stable condition.

That said, the suspect according to the authorities isn't cooperating in the investigation and has refused to speak. Instead, the family has already hired a lawyer. McCabe said the suspect's parents also visited their son where he's being held and advised him not to talk to investigators, as is his right. Police must seek permission from a juvenile suspect's parents or guardian to speak with them, he added.

The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.