Who is Marlys Davidson? California School Board President Caught on Mic Saying 'F**k You' to Parent [VIDEO]

The president of a California school district was caught on mic swearing during a school meeting on Tuesday after a parent raised concerns over Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates for students. However, after the parent raised her concern, Marlys Davidson, the president of the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education, was caught on both camera and heard on a microphone cursing the parent.

The parent, Lauren Roupoli's, concern over mandates placed on students requiring them to wear masks in class infuriated Davidson, who was chairing the meeting. She got even more furious when other parents applauded Roupoli's speech.

Out of Aggression

Roupoli during the meeting with the school board gave a fiery speech and questioned the wisdom of giving the vaccine to children. Her belief is that any possible benefit is far outweighed by the risks. She even called out one of the board members by name and accused one member of the education board of criticizing parents as "selfish".

This infuriated Davidson although she didn't show it on her face. Instead, she first stopped Roupoli telling her that she had run out of time to speak to the board. However, Roupoli politely finished her speech, following which she drew a round of applause from the other parents.

She then concluded saying: "We are vocal because we are our children's biggest advocates."

So long Davidson was silent but she was then suddenly caught on the microphone saying, "F**k you" to Roupoli.

It was later learnt that although Roupoli and other parents her Davidson on the microphone, they didn't say anything there.

Costly Mistake?

Davidson may have may a costly mistake that could now weigh on her career, although she later apologized via a mail. According to KTLA, Roupoli told the station that Davidson should immediately step down.

Davidson's rude remarks is the latest in a string of recent clashes across the United States in the ongoing battle over the right to question administrators about Covid-19 restrictions which recently led to the National School Boards Association issuing an apology for saying the clashes could amount to domestic terrorism.

Davidson issued an apology for her remark in which she said: "I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology."

California has a statewide mask requirement that affects about 6.7 million students. The requirement is backed by the state's largest teachers' unions and the California Association of School Boards.

Davidson joined the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board in 2018, having taught students at both elementary and secondary school level for 25 years.

According to the school board's website, Davidson grew up in the area and returned in 1980 after having married and started teaching. Over the years, she and her husband have been involved in a number of leadership positions, such as the PTA, School Site Council, sports, and Scouts.