Chilling Video Shows Oxford High School Students Fleeing Classroom after Shooter Asks Them to Open Door [WATCH]

A chilling video posted on TikTok shows panicked students hunkered down in a classroom as they try to take cover after the 15-year-old suspect opens fire inside the Oxford High School in Michigan. The students can be seen screaming and trying to save themselves as the 15-year-old first tries to identify himself as the sheriff's deputy.

The video has since gone viral with social media users watch it in disbelief as what made the suspect go on a shooting spree. At least three students were killed, while eight were wounded, including one teacher in the deadly school shooting.

Horrifying Moment

The horrifying video shows a male trying to misguide and lure students into believing that he is the sheriff's deputy. "Sheriff's office. It's safe to come out," a male voice can be heard saying tentatively from behind the door of the Oxford High School classroom during the shooting.

The clip shows at least a dozen inside a classroom who are already terrified as they are immediately skeptical of the supposed authority figure. They then start to look for cover.

Some students can also been seen exchanging glances, with one whispering "He said it's safe to come out." However, one skeptical classmate declined to open the door, saying: "We're not willing to take that risk right now."

The door remains shut while the students remain confused as what to do. Another girl is heard whispering, "We don't know who that is."

A voice then comes from behind or other side of the door that is partially audible. The male voice that of the shooter pleads, "OK, well, just open the door, and look at my eyes, bro." However, students are still not convinced and continue to panic.

Just Managing to Save Themselves

The casual voice and language probably made the student doubt the identity of the suspect. "He said, 'Bro.' Red flag!" a male student says as he further grows skeptical about the voice. That is when the students realize the self-professed cop was actually the shooter.

The panic students are then seen jumping out of one of the classroom's first-story windows and running through the snow to a main entrance of the high school manned by a uniformed officer, according to the footage.

"Slow down. You're fine," the officer tells the terrified teens, as the 52-second clip shared to Snapchat, Tik Tok and Twitter ends.

In the background, gunfire can be heard. According o police, the gunfire lasted for five minutes before the suspect was arrested and taken into custody. However, by that time three students had already died and eight were wounded.

Although police have not officially revealed the name of the suspect, internet sleuths believe the name of the 15-year-old shooter to be Ethan Crumbley. Police is interviewing the suspect and is trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

According to authorities, the 9mm Sig Sauer used by the suspect was bought by his father on November 26. Police said that the 15-year-old shooter had also practiced shooting with the shotgun and posted pictures of it and the target on social media before shooting.

Students at Oxford High School had just finished lunch before 12.51 pm local time when they heard the first shots ring out. Video footage from a classroom at the time of the shooting showed that the gunman "came out of the bathroom with the weapon," a sheriff said, but it is not known where he went next.