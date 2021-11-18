How Did Christy Giles Die? Instagram Model Found Dead after Being Dumped Outside LA Hospital

A young Instagram model's body was found dumped on the sidewalk outside a Los Angeles hospital hours after she had celebrated her 24th birthday with her friends. Model Christy Giles was found dead outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Los Angeles, on Saturday. Two hours later, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola turned up in critical condition at another hospital.

Police have started an investigation whether the partying nightmare involved foul play. However, Glies' family believes their daughter was sexually abused and drugged before being killed and dumped after the party birthday party turned wild with the involvement of a few other men.

Mysterious Death

Giles died of a suspected drug overdose following a night out with friends in the city. Her Giles' lifeless body was dumped on the sidewalk outside of the hospital at around 5 pm on Saturday. However, her family believes that she was she was drugged and sexually assaulted before being murdered and dumped.

Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, has said that video footage shows her being left outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, California, by a group of men who hid their identities with bandanas and drove off in a car without license plates.

Police have launched an investigation but are yet to make any arrests. Toxicology reports found that Cabrales-Arzola had heroin in her system, according to Giles' family. Giles' grieving widower suspects she was drugged, as heroin was found in her system, which he does not believe she would use voluntarily.

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola had been out partying on Friday night at West Hollywood's Soho House before being invited to an afterparty in the Hollywood Hills by a man single Hilda had met. Police is yet to trace this unidentified man, who according to Giles' family, may have been involved in the alleged sexual assault and murder.

Who Killed Giles?

LAPD homicide detectives told KTLA that they are investigating whether sexual assault had been a part of the fateful events that preceded Giles' death and left Cabrales-Arzola fighting for her life at a hospital in West Los Angeles.

Cilliers told ABC7 he has obtained "all the messages [Giles] exchanged with anybody else that night," revealing that she was texting Cabrales-Arzola "let's get out of here" at around 5:30 a.m Saturday morning.

According to Giles' iCloud records obtained by Cilliers, it was the last message the model sent before she was found dead 12 hours later. "I've got all the messages that she exchanged with anybody else that night and she was texting Marcela, the girl that she was with, at 5.30 am saying let's get out of here with the wide eye emoji," Cilliers told ABC7.

That said, according to a report in The Sun, Giles' mother, Dusty Giles said that her daughter and Cabrales-Arzola never made it to the afterparty and she believes they were drugged and sexually assaulted before that.

However, the LAPD said that preliminary investigation points to a possible overdose, which turned fatal but haven't ruled out foul play. A GoFundMe account has now raised more than $86,000 to launch an investigation in the case.