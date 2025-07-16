Eric Rosenbrook: 90 Day Fiance Star's Baby Dies Days After He Was Arrested for Hitting Wife Leida Rosenbrook While She Held the Child

'90 Day Fiancé' star Eric Rosenbrook and his wife, Leida Rosenbrook's baby daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, has died. The baby died five days after being placed on life support. Her death comes days after Eric was arrested on July 4 for allegedly slapping Leida while she was holding the newborn.

It remains unclear whether Eric's violent attack on his wife and baby daughter played a role in the infant being put on life support and ultimately dying. "It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend, tragedy has struck," he wrote on Facebook on July 10.

Tragic Death After Domestic Violence

"Yesterday at 12:53 PM, after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom," Eric added. Eric added that he's not seeking "well wishes or questions," but simply asking for "prayers" for baby Alisa.

On July 5, Leida reportedly posted, "Dear God... You may take away my life, but do not take away my daughter's life..."

"She just born," the 36-year-old wrote adding, "God... If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I've been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma... Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive."

However, she reportedly deleted the post soon after.

Eric was arrested on July 4th in Adams, Wisconsin, TMZ reported. He confirmed the allegations when speaking to the site.

Although the victim is referred to as "LNM" in the official documents and not identified by name, TMZ believes it is Leida. She reportedly told authorities that Eric had been drinking before going out to get food and failed to return promptly.

The 35-year-old allegedly found Eric was "passed out" in his car outside their apartment and recorded the incident on video, the outlet reported.

When she woke him up, he entered the home and allegedly slapped her while she was holding their daughter.

Eric was arrested and booked around 2 a.m. on July 5. He is now facing charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Random Attack on Wife

The victim provided a detailed account of the incident. She reportedly told authorities that when she found Eric asleep in his car and tried to wake him, she was holding their baby. He then woke up the child and wanted to hold the baby. However, she refused, saying he was too drunk.

At that point, the 90 Day Fiancé star allegedly slapped her. The victim also claimed that she has suffered abuse since their marriage in 2018, according to the report.

Afterward, Eric allegedly returned to his car and fell asleep again. Police told the outlet that he admitted to slapping the victim.

TMZ spoke directly with Eric, who confirmed that he did slap Leida while she was holding their baby, though he insisted he did not hit the child. He also said that he left the apartment afterward.

Eric shared that the altercation has resulted in the end of their relationship.

The couple, who met during season six of 90 Day Fiancé, married shortly after. Leida had filed for divorce last year, but the petition was reportedly withdrawn.