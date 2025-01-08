Who Is Magali Benejam? Miss Universe Argentina Stripped Off Her Crown Following Controversial Comments Including Claims Contest Was Fixed

Beauty queen Magalí Benejam has been stripped off her Miss Universe Argentina crown after making some controversial remarks. During a live stream, the 30-year-old alleged that the competition was fixed after Danish contestant Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, 21, was crowned the winner in Mexico City last November.

"When they announced the Top 5, I saw the judges looking at each other in [strange] ways," Benejam alleged. "They started looking at each other as if to say, 'This is not what we chose, this is not what I chose.' That's what it felt like from the outside, and that's where I said, 'OK, this is fixed.' It was always fixed, every year."

Stripped from Her Coveted Title

Benejam, who finished 12th in the competition, openly slammed the Miss Universe Organization's decision to embrace inclusivity by removing its age limit for the 73rd pageant. The contest also allowed married women, mothers, and transgender people to participate, a move Benejam strongly disapproved of.

The Córdoba native also took aim at Miss Dominican Republic, Celinee Santos, for her demeanor, and claimed that Miss Puerto Rico, Jennifer Colón, became less approachable as the crowning night approached.

"I spoke to her a couple of times, but the last few days she decided to stop talking to me, I don't know why," Benejam recalled.

"I guess she was very nervous and very much in her element and it happened to me that in the last two days I said to her, 'Hi, Jenny, how are you?' and she looked at me and didn't answer."

Benejam also criticized Jennifer Colón's choice of outfit for the final event. "I think it was a complete decision of her organization, I don't think she had a say here because what I saw of her style during the competition had been very nice," she claimed.

Punished for Her Comments

The Miss Universe Organization announced on January 2 via a press release that it had decided to revoke Benejam's title as Miss Universe Argentina.

"Our values focus on celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and respecting all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds, beliefs, or experiences,' the international beauty pageant organizer said.

"The words and actions of our representatives must reflect these unwavering principles to which all participants commit upon joining the Miss Universe community.

"The decision comes after careful consideration and aligns with our commitment to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional conduct. We want to emphasize that this action is taken to protect the integrity of the organization and the opportunities it provides to women around the world."

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig beat more than 120 contestants in the 2023 Miss Universe competition, which included married, plus-sized, and transgender participants.

Her win quickly gained attention online, with many celebrating it as a "return to normalcy" since a woman had secured the crown.

The victory came after controversy surrounding the previous year's competition, where Portugal's Marina Machete, a transgender contestant, reached the top 20, sparking mixed reactions.