Marcee Gray: Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray's Mom Charged with Abusing Her Own Mother for Taping Her to Chair and Damaging Her Home

The mom of Georgia shooter accused of killing four people at Apalachee High School, has been charged with tying up her elderly mother, taking her phone, and causing damage to her home, according to a report. Marcee Gray was indicted on Monday in Ben Hill County, Georgia, for the mistreatment of her mother, Deborah Polhamus, back in November.

Polhamus was tied to a chair for nearly 24 hours at her home in Fitzgerald, as reported by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Gray, 43, who has a long rap sheet, faces multiple charges, including exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person, false imprisonment, second-degree criminal property damage, and theft, according to the outlet.

Cruel Daughter, Irresponsible Mother

Marcee may face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charge of felony elder exploitation. Her 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, is accused of shooting and killing two students and two teachers at his school last month.

The mistreatment took place on November 3, after Marcee insisted that Polhamus join her in confronting her ex, Colin Gray, during a heated altercation, according to authorities.

When Polhamus declined to accompany her, Marcee allegedly tied her to a chair with tape, took her iPhone, and damaged a bathroom mirror and the back door of her mother's home, according to authorities.

"Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex," according to the incident report.

"Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall, causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn't going, she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn't call anyone," according to the document.

It remains unclear why Marcee was trying to confront her son's father, with whom she had a strained relationship.

Left Mother Mentally Shattered

Polhamus was eventually found the next day by a friend of her other daughter, Annie Brown, who lives in Florida. Brown had grown concerned when her mother wasn't answering her phone and asked a friend to go check on her.

Polhamus sustained a wrist injury and bruises from the ordeal but reportedly told police she "did not want Marcee to be labeled a felon for the rest of her life," according to the incident report.

"Deborah explained that she agreed that Marcee needed to be punished for what she [had] done, but she wanted Marcee to get help for her drug addiction," the incident report states.

In April, Marcee, who has a long criminal history dating back nearly 20 years, was released on a $5,700 bond in Ben Hill County related to the incident, according to the AJC.

Earlier this month, a former neighbor told The New York Post that Marcee would occasionally lock Colt and his sister outside at night.

However, Marcee's father, Charles Polhamus, denied allegations that his daughter mistreated Colt, who was living with his father at the time of the shooting. "Marcee never did anything to Colt," he added. "All she did is help him out."

Colt Gray was arrested on the day of the shooting and charged as an adult with four counts of murder. His father, Colin Gray, who reportedly gifted his son an AR-15 rifle for Christmas, also faced murder charges for allegedly providing the firearm used in the attack.

During their court appearance on September 6, neither father nor son entered a plea.