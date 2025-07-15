Who Was Przemyslaw Jeziorski? California Professor Shot Dead by Masked Gunman While Visiting Greece for Custody Hearing

A California professor was shot and killed in Greece by a masked gunman in a shocking execution carried out in broad daylight. Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who was originally from Poland, was fatally shot five times in the chest and neck at close range while visiting Greece for a custody hearing on July 4.

The UC Berkeley business professor, who had been with the Haas School of Business for eight years, was attacked near his ex-wife's home in an Athens suburb. Jeziorski, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the masked gunman fled the scene on foot, according to police. Eyewitnesses described the shooter as a tall and athletically built man.

Killed in Broad Daylight

Greek authorities are actively investigating the killing and are working to track down the suspect. Jeziorski was gunned down outside a home where his ex-wife and their two children live. He had traveled to Greece to take part in a child custody hearing.

His ex-wife, whom he met in the United States, moved back to Greece six years ago following their divorce, her attorney told the newspaper Ta Nea.

Jeziorski, known to many as "PJ," was a distinguished academic who held a PhD from Stanford. His faculty profile notes he had received numerous research grants, including funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Jeziorski's ex-wife cooperated with authorities and provided a statement to the police, according to reports. She told local news outlets that she wasn't aware of anyone who might have wanted to harm him.

Chilling video footage obtained by Ta Nea showed a car waiting near the scene, apparently waiting for the gunman.

Jeziorski's brother paid tribute to him on WhyDonate, the European equivalent of GoFundMe. "Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served," Łukasz Jeziorski wrote.

"To pursue legal action and support ongoing investigations, I have secured legal representation in Greece and will also need support for future legal processes in Poland and the United States.

"These efforts come with significant and urgent costs that my mother and I cannot manage on our own."

Mystery Behind Death

He also remembered his brother as "a loving father" and "beloved professor." "He was a leading scholar in marketing science, industrial organization, and data analytics. He loved teaching and sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students."

Zsolt Katona, one of Jeziorski's colleagues, also shared a heartfelt tribute in his memory.

Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman also released a statement after his death.

"We are heartbroken by news of the tragic and sudden death of Professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community," she told ABC 7 News.

Jeziorski studied at SGH Warsaw School of Economics, the University of Chicago, the University of Arizona, and earned his PhD in Economic Analysis and Policy from Stanford University, according to his personal website.

He had earlier served as a faculty member at Johns Hopkins University and worked as a research intern at Microsoft.

Throughout his academic career, he published work in several leading academic journals and mentored over 1,500 MBA and PhD students.

Jeziorski also co-founded Keybee, a startup launched through UC Berkeley's Skydesk, which offers data-driven solutions for managing thousands of short-term rental properties on platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com.

He also provided consulting services to major companies, including Microsoft, Mastercard, and MIC Tanzania.