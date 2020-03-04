Eric Bischoff is the latest celebrity who is shocked over the defeat of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt against Goldberg at Super ShowDown, recently. The match held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ended in just three minutes.

The former Executive Director of the SmackDown brand has said that he is surprised for a couple of reasons over the result, while seeing the potential of The Undertaker in "The Fiend." "At least when I was in WWE, I don't know what the situation is now, his merchandise, they couldn't produce it fast enough. It appeared to me at least that Fiend was going to be one of those characters that could be an Undertaker-esque character over the long term," WWE Inc quotes Eric Bischoff as saying on his podcast 83 Weeks.

The 64-year old claims that he could not sit for three hours to watch WWE Raw, but makes time to enjoy the show often to keep track of the storylines, especially the ones involving his favourites like Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus.

Eric Bischoff adds that he wanted to work with the aforementioned names during his association with the WWE, but he could not. He also reveals about the buzz around "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

He then points out his surprise on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's defeat. "Nothing against Bill. He's not a full-timer. He's a part-timer, and Bill pretty much s--t the bed last time he was in Saudi Arabia so I found that shocking particularly as quickly as they did it. A lot of that may have been due to the fact that Bill is not really the right guy to go out there and have a 20-minute match with a guy like The Fiend. I don't know. It's interesting though," he concludes.

Goldberg will not take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

There have been criticisms over Goldberg emerging victorious in the recent match from the fans. Actor Macauly Culkin went on to say that he had cancelled the WrestleMania 36 tickets.