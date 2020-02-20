The Undertaker seems to be prepping up for his return to WWE. The Deadman, going by the latest rumours, is gearing up for his comeback at WrestleMania 36, which is just two months away.

In the recent months, there have been lots of rumours of The Undertaker returning to the WWE. Now, the latest buzz is that the Deadman was spotted at the WWE's Performance Center. Also, Mark Henry was also seen, as per Fightful Select.

Although there is no update on why The Undertaker was spotted at the Performance Center, it is believed that he might have started training for his return to the ring. The WrestleMania 36 will be held on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Who will be The Undertaker's Opponent at WrestleMania?

For months now, rumour mills have been busy speculating names of his opponents. As per Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com, The Phenom will face AJ Styles. A source has told the website that the WWE has zeroed in on the Mastermind of Offensive Innovation as the opponent of the Deadman at the WWE's flagship event.

Sting, Goldberg and a few others wanted to face The Undertaker at the WWE's flagship event. In the end, the Creative seems to have decided on AJ Styles.

The 54-year old does not appear in WWE like before and he had his last match at Extreme Rules in July 2019. He had partnered with Roman Reigns in the doubles match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. A month before it, the Phenom had a disastrous match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

WrestleMania 36

Meanwhile, the stage is getting ready for the WrestleMania 36. So far, three matches have been announced.

Brock Lesnar will take on Drew McIntyre in a Singles match for the WWE Championship. Rhea Ripley will clash with Charlotte Flair in Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship and Becky Lynch will defend WWE Raw Women's Championship with an opponent whose name will be announced soon.