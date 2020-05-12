As the entire world is battling coronavirus outbreak, a section of Bible scholars has started claiming that the end of the world is imminent. These scholars argue that Four Horsemen, who brings death, war, famine, and disease have all been released, and it will mark the end days on the planet.

The second coming of Christ and world end

Citing the Book of Revelation, extreme believers claim that all these developments which are happening in the world are associated with the second coming of Jesus Christ.

As per these believers, the coronavirus pandemic outbreak which is currently in its killing spree has fulfilled the Biblical prophecies. It should be noted that Bible scholar Fred Dattolo, in an article titled 'The Trumpet', had claimed that the galloping hoofbeats of the four horses are getting ever louder and closer. In this article published in 2005, Dattolo predicted that a pandemic outbreak that will happen in the future will create chaos in the world, and it will mark the release of the final horseman which is the 'disease'.

"The four horsemen are depicted in the Book of Revelation Chapter 6 as the first four of seven seals. These seals are benchmarks of end-time events leading up to and including the return of Jesus Christ," said Dattolo.

Are humans going through the great tribulation period?

Adamant Christian believers argue that the recent coronavirus outbreak is signalling the beginning of the great tribulation period. As per these believers, this great tribulation period will be characterized by natural disasters like volcanic eruptions and pandemic outbreaks.

A section of other conspiracy theorists believes that the world end will be due to Earth's collision with Nibiru. As per these doomsday mongers, Nibiru is a killer planet that has been lurking in the edges of the solar system for hundreds of thousands of years. These apocalyptic believers argue that Nibiru is currently approaching the earth for a collision, and if it happens, the planet will face unimaginable devastation. However, NASA has continuously dismissed these claims and has made it clear that Nibiru is nothing but an internet hoax.