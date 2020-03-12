Several conspiracy theorists all over the world strongly believe that Nibiru, a hypothetical ninth planet that might be lurking at the edge of the solar system will one day hit the earth, and will cause massive devastation on the blue planet. As per the conspiracy theorists, the earth will face a seven-year tribulation period before the arrival of Nibiru. During this tribulation period, the world will witness several devastating events like monster tsunamis, devastating earthquakes, and pandemic outbreaks. Now, the conspiracy theorists have started claiming that the coronavirus outbreak might be connected to the arrival of this killer planet.

What is a seven-year tribulation period?

David Meade, a conspiracy theorist who spread panic across the world by predicting the arrival of Nibiru, believes that the seven-year great tribulation period is connected to the fulfillment of Biblical prophecies. As per Meade, the tribulation period will be followed by a Nibiru hit and the second coming of Christ. He had also claimed that the world will go through a peaceful 1,000 years after the tribulation period.

Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the recent Australian wildfires and the current coronavirus outbreak are strong indications of Nibiru's arrival.

Recently, Jeremiah Jaques from the Philadelphia Church of God, had also claimed that the coronavirus outbreak is connected to the apocalyptic plague described in the Book of Revelations.

Is Nibiru real?

Even though conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers swear by the existence of Nibiru, space agencies like NASA have already dismissed apocalypse claims surrounding the hypothetical planet. According to the United States space agency, Nibiru is nothing but an internet hoax. The space agency says Nibiru would have been visible to the naked eye if a space body of such a large size was present in the solar system.

However, a recent study conducted by Caltech professor Michael Brown suggested that scientists are not too far away from discovering a planet lurking at the edge of the solar system. Brown believes that the weird behavior of objects in the Kuiper belt could be the result of the force exerted by Planet Nine.