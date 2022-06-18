Emmy Nominee Tyler Sanders Found Dead at 18; Police Investigating Cause of Death

Actor Tyler Sanders, known for his role in 911: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday. His talent agent, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the news on Friday.

With the cause of death unknown, Tapia told the NY Post that the police officials are currently investigating the entire case. An autopsy will also be conducted in the next few days.

As per his social media accounts, the 18-year-old was very interactive with his followers and often kept them updated about his life professionally and personally.

Sanders, who had an Emmy nomination for the 2019 Amazon Prime series "Just Add Magic: Mystery City," began acting at the tender age of ten with several short films.

His first major break came in 2017 when he guest-starred as the young version of Jake Otto in an episode of "Fear the Walking Dead."

Sanders' other appearances include an episode of "The Rookie" in 2018. He was also seen in "the Reliant" with Kevin Sorbo in 2019, Variety reported.

As per his IMDb profile, the young actor had a few independent films currently in post-production. He had just finished filming for the feature film "The Price We Play," which is set for a release in this year.

Describing him as a "talented actor with a bright future" Tapia requested that his fans be compassionate and empathetic towards Sanders family and respect their privacy at this tragic time.