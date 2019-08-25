Jewel Changi Airport, known for its nature-themed entertainment and retail complex on the landside of Singapore airport, turned aghast for the parent of an 18-month-old toddler, who died after a full-length mirror fell on her on Friday, August 23.

The incident took place at Revivo fashion store, which is a Chinese fashion label with an outlet on the second floor of the Jewel Changi Airport.

In a statement, police said that they were alerted to the case after the officials received a call for assistance at around 12.30 pm at 78 Airport Boulevard.

When the police reached the location and took the toddler to Changi General Hospital, the infant was unconscious and later the doctors pronounced her dead. Police are currently investigating this unnatural death case.

The authorities of Jewel Changi Airport stated that it was "deeply saddened by the tragic accident." They also mentioned that currently, they are working closely with the shop owners to collect each and every detail related to this tragic incident.

As per a spokesperson, a full-length mirror had fallen on the victim and before the arrival of the paramedics, the staff on-site quickly administered first aid on the child. In addition, the spokesperson also mentioned that Jewel Changi Airport authority is in contact with the family and also "providing them with our fullest support during this difficult time. Our hearts and thoughts are with them."

On Saturday, Revivo officials said that they are also assisting the police with their investigation and "We are in contact with the family, and providing them with our fullest support during this difficult time."