How Did Moses J Moseley Die? 'The Walking Dead' Actor Mysteriously Found Dead in Car with Gunshot Wound

Actor Moses J Moseley, who played a zombie on the hit show "The Walking Dead" was found dead under mysterious circumstances last week by authorities in Stockbridge. He was 31. The actor's body was discovered with a gunshot wound in what authorities believe is a possible suicide.

According to reports, police are investigating the death after his family reported him missing. A foul play angle hasn't yet been ruled out. According to TMZ, his car was tracked to a location where the body was found. Moseley's death was confirmed by his agent, Avery Sisters Entertainment, who posted a tribute to him on its official Facebook page.

Untimely Death

Moseley's body was discovered at the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, according to his family. Moseley had not been heard from since Sunday of last week, according to a family member.

They tried calling hospitals, but to no avail, following which a missing person's report was filed on Wednesday morning. They then contacted car security company OnStar, who tracked his vehicle, and his body was from inside.

There was a gunshot wound to his body in what police believe to be a case of suicide. However, an investigation has been launched.

Moseley's death was also confirmed by his Georgia-based agent Avery Sisters Entertainment. "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," Moseley's manager said in a statement on Monday.

"Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business," the statement continued.

Foul Play

Police haven't revealed much about the death of Mosely and has also not ruled out a homicide angle to it although initial investigation don't suggest a foul play angle.

Moseley began modeling and screen acting at the beginning of the 2010's. He is best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne's (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on "The Walking Dead" in 2012 and 2015.

Moseley, was also quite active on social media and used to keep his fans up to date and offer motivational quotations. "You're at your most powerful when you decide to feel good for no reason," he wrote on Facebook on January 13.

On January 21, Moseley put up one last Instagram post. "I'm late but here's my #10yearchallenge #instagood," he wrote along with two split photos of himself.

He then requested his fans to wish his mum and father a happy birthday the next day.

On Monday afternoon, actor Jeremy Palko, who portrayed Andy on the AMC show from 2016 to 2017, shared a photo of himself with Moseley on Twitter. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily," he wrote.

After doing "The Walking Dead" Moseley was seen in shows such as of "Watchmen," "Tales," "American Soul," and "Queen of the South." "Loose Screws," "Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies," and "Doll Murder Spree" were among Moseley's previous projects.

His forthcoming projects include the horror thrillers "Hank" and "Descending," which are currently in post-production.