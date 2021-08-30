How Did Matthew Mindler Die? 'Our Idiot Brother' Actor Found Dead Days After Going Missing

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who starred in Our Idiot Brother, is dead at 19. He was reported missing by Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Authorities found his body on Saturday.

Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was last seen on Tuesday night walking from his residence hall. There was concern after he didn't return to his room or return calls from his family earlier in the week. He was reported missing on Wednesday, August 25, according to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department. University Police started looking around and later a National Missing Persons report was filed.

Mindler Failed to Show Up to His Classes Before He Was Reported Missing

That report also mentioned he had attended classes early during the week, but had skipped Wednesday and Thursday before he was reported missing. Mindler was last seen leaving his dorm room building wearing a pair of black pants, a Millersville University sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24. A post on the University's page indicates move-in day on campus had just occurred one week ago and this week marked the first week of classes.

More than 40 search and rescue team members were dispatched to find him, according to Kacskos. University president Daniel A. Wubah announced Saturday that Mindler had been found dead, reported USA Today. His body was found four days later in Manor Township near the Millersville campus, which is located about 75 miles west of Philadelphia, reported ABC News.

The Reason for His Death Was Not Disclosed

According to TMZ, Mindler's college officials acknowledged his demise with an announcement, "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

There was no cause of death given, but the university said Mindler's body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center "for further investigation," reported USA Today.

Notable Works of Mindler

Mindler was in the spotlight for a short time, popping up in the long-running soap opera As The World Turns and the 2010 film Bereavement before landing his biggest role in Our Idiot Brother, according to Cinema Blend.

"Our Idiot Brother," starred Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. Mindler played River, the son of Liz (Emily Mortimer) and Dylan (Steve Coogan) "who is heavily controlled by his parents and therefore unable to express himself," according to Variety. His most recent role was in 2016, according to IMDb, when he played the role of Peter in TV's "Chad: An American Boy."