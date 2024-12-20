Emma Delaney Hancock: Substitute Teacher Who Is Daughter of Oklahoma Mayor and Wife of Police Chief Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Student

The wife of the town's police chief and the daughter of an Oklahoma mayor was convicted on Wednesday of making out with a 15-year-old male student and soliciting sex from him while she was teaching. Emma Delaney Hancock, 28, was handed a stiff term for repeatedly making out with the student inside the Wellston school and sending him her nude photos and videos.

Hancock has repeatedly claimed that she has done nothing wrong and that the youngster lied, according to KFOR. Although the sex obsessed teacher pleaded for leniency, she was found guilty in October. She is married to Wellston Police Chief Alfred Hancock, with whom she shares two children.

Punished for Her Sexual Offences

The victim's family expressed satisfaction with the sentencing but said they are eager to move forward, noting that the victim has already endured "too much." "So, his entire high school years were online. So, we missed all that. The sports events, the prom, walking across the stage," a family member told KFOR.

Hancock will be required to register as a sex offender and is also facing a separate lawsuit filed by the boy's family, as reported by KFOR.

The criminal affidavit mentions that Hancock, a former teacher at Wellston Public Schools, started texting the 15-year-old in October 2022 to send him a school assignment after the student put his number into her phone.

Later that evening, Hancock added the minor as a friend, and the two started talking for a few weeks.

When the teenager, who has not been named, sent Hancock a shirtless photo on the social media app, the messages quickly became pornographic. "Are we sending half-naked pictures now?" Hancock responded.

The teen replied: "I don't know, are we?"

"Are you trying to get me to lose my job?" Hancock allegedly said.

The two then shared sexually explicit movies and nude photos, the student told detectives in November 2022, according to an arrest affidavit cited by KOKH.

Going to Extreme Level

The student said that the teacher touched him at least once during their two encounters, which took place in the classroom where the then-26-year-old was filling in. The boy also claimed that they made out in a closet while the teen was eating lunch.

Hancock, according to the teenager, would also let him take hits from her vape pen.

Rumors about the illicit relationship started spreading after the teenager reportedly confided in a friend, who then went to confront Hancock.

Initially, Hancock denied any wrongdoing but later allegedly admitted to the inappropriate conduct, claiming it wouldn't lead to anything because they weren't going to get caught.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Hancock's Snapchat account and found videos of the classroom incidents. She surrendered to authorities on April 13, 2023.

During the trial, Hancock's husband, Alfred Hancock, testified in her defense, saying that he believed she had done nothing wrong.

Hancock, who goes by the name Delaney, denied having a relationship with the teenager and insisted that she never exchanged any sexual messages with him.

She was found guilty of two out of the five charges brought against her. Hancock was acquitted of two charges related to "lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16" and one charge of "soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology."

On Wednesday, Lincoln County District Judge Sheila Kirk sentenced Hancock to six years in prison, with three years for each conviction.

However, according to KOKH, she will only need to serve four years in prison if she complies with the terms of the sentence.