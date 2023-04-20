Oklahoma Substitute Teacher Made Out with Teen Student in Classroom Pantry, Rubbed His Crotch as New Details Emerge in Sexual Abuse Case

Days after the arrest of a Oklahoma substitute teacher and wife of the local police chief, shocking new details have emerged as the 26-year-old faces felony charges over the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage student.

As previously reported, Emma Delaney Hancock, a former teacher at the Wellston Public School district and the daughter of Wellston mayor Paul Whitnah, was arrested last week for sexual misconduct.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) probe began in earnest on Nov. 8, 2022, which is when authorities said they interviewed the 15-year-old victim.

Hancock Exchanges Nudes, Masturbation Videos

OSBI Lieutenant Kevin Garrett said that the teen told authorities Hancock asked for his number on Oct. 6 to text an "assignment that he needed to get answers from," according to court documents obtained by Law & Crime.

Weeks later, authorities said, the teen sent Hancock a shirtless Snapchat from the "locker room," the affidavit said. "

Are we sending half naked pictures now?" the substitute teacher allegedly asked. "I don't know, are we?" the student apparently answered.

"Are you trying to get me to lose my job?" Hancock allegedly asked.

From there, the teacher allegedly "snapped a picture from her bath tub, about six inches above her knees and down." Investigators said evidence that matched this description was found in the form of two photos on Hancock's cell phone.

"The next night," the affidavit said, Hancock sent the teen "a picture with a blanket covering her breast downward."

"The picture was dim and [the teen] believed it had a filter on it," documents said. When the teen asked Hancock to "move the blanket," she allegedly "sent another picture with the blanket moved showing her breasts."

Hancock Made Out with Student in Classroom Pantry, Rubbed on His Penis

On Halloween, Hancock subbed in a Home Economics class, authorities said. During the lunch break, she allegedly let the victim take a "hit" from her vape pen and asked him if he wanted to make out.

After the teen replied yes, the two went into the pantry in the classroom, authorities said. It's alleged that Hancock "grabbed" the boy and "aggressively kissed him." The boy said she "put her tongue in his mouth four or five times" over the span of 30 seconds, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 3, Hancock subbed in a Biology class, gave the teen her vape pen to "hit" and kissed the boy "five or ten times," again putting her tongue in the boy's mouth, authorities alleged.

The substitute allegedly "rubbed the teen's crotch area for ten seconds, rubbing on his penis," and the teen grabbed her left buttocks, documents said.

Hancock Showed Other Students Videos of Herself Kissing a Female, Putting Her Mouth on a 'Fake Penis'

The male student allegedly told another teen boy in early November that Hancock had expressed wanting to "make out." The second boy, a witness, allegedly asked Hancock after Family and Consumer Sciences Class if that was true.

Hancock allegedly admitted it was true and "went on to tell" the student "it would not amount to anything because they were not going to get caught," the affidavit said.

The former substitute teacher also faces allegations that she showed two other students â€” ages 15 and 13 â€” videos of herself from a Halloween party kissing a female and putting her mouth "on a fake penis." After showing the students the video, Hancock told them that the penis was not real, documents alleged.

Hancock Charged with Engaging in Sexual Conduct and Lewd Acts with a Minor

The substitute teacher lost her job and was banned from the Wellston Public Schools campus after the allegations began swirling in November. OSBI took the lead on the investigation because Hancock is the wife of Wellston Police Chief Alfred Hancock.

Hancock faces four criminal counts â€” two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and two counts of lewd or indecent acts against a child under 16. Three of the charges specify the 15-year-old boy as the victim; one of the soliciting sexual conduct or communication charges stems from the "fake penis" videos allegedly shown to the other 15- and 13-year-old students. The charges, which are all felonies, would require Hancock to register as a sex offender if she is convicted.