Lewisville Officer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Drunk Woman He Offered to Escort Home

A Lewisville, Texas, police officer is accused of escorting an intoxicated woman home and then sexually assaulting her while in uniform.

According to the arrest affidavit recently obtained by FOX 4, Officer Filemon Perez was charged with sexual assault and official oppression. He resigned from the department earlier this month after he was given a heads-up that he was going to be fired.

Officer Perez Offered to Escort the Woman Home as She was Drunk, Stumbling

The alleged assault happened on Nov. 28 around 1 a.m. at the woman's Lewisville apartment. The victim told police she went to a nearby bar with her friend after dinner, according to the affidavit. She admitted to drinking wine at dinner and several drinks at the bar.

She says she decided to walk back to her home, which was less than half a mile away from the bar, after getting into an argument with her friend. The woman told police she was drunk and stumbled a lot while walking home, so she took a break on the curb of the front leasing office.

The woman said an officer approached her, introducing himself as "Officer Charles," to see if she was okay and offered to escort her home, the affidavit states. The woman said she felt safe with the officer since her dad was an officer for 10 years so she got in his patrol car and directed him to her apartment building.

Officer Perez Allegedly Made Flirtatious Remarks and Kissed Her Before Pushing Her on the Bed and Sexually Assaulting Her

After the officer got her back to her apartment door, the woman says the officer didn't leave, instead "telling her she was beautiful and asking her for a glass of water," the arrest report states. The woman says once inside her apartment, the "officer told her she was sexy, which made her feel awkward, but she brushed it off."

The woman told police she turned on more lights around her apartment. One of the lights illuminated her bedroom door, to which the officer commented, "Is that where the magic happens?" while nodding towards it, according to the affidavit.

The woman said the officer told her she shouldn't tell anyone anything and then grabbed her hand and kissed her on the mouth. According to the arrest report, the officer pushed her onto the bed, where he took off her pants. She says the officer told her several times that no one needed to know about this and sexually assaulted her. She said she tried to push him off with no success.

Officer Perez Allegedly Stopped the Assault When He Had to Answer His Radio



The woman says the assault stopped when the officer heard his police radio. He said he had to answer the call and left, the report says. The woman called 911 to report the assault and told police she wanted to press charges. She said he told her "repeatedly that no one needed to know about this...The last time... in a very stern and authoritative manner."

Investigators found GPS evidence on Perez's patrol car and police radio corroborated the victim's account, showing he parked one building over, walked to where the victim lived, stayed there for roughly half an hour and then left minutes before she called 911.

She explained to investigators who responded that "she knew not to shower or do anything else because she was a sexual assault victim before," according to the arrest report. The woman went to the police station for a forensic exam and identified Officer Perez in a photo lineup.