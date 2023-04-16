Emma Delaney Hancock: Substitute Teacher Who Is Daughter of Oklahoma Mayor and Wife of Town's Police Chief Arrested for Sexually Abusing Student

A former substitute teacher, who is the daughter of an Oklahoma mayor and the wife of the town's police chief was arrested on Thursday for kissing and sending nudes to a 15-year-old student. Emma Delaney Hancock, 26, a former teacher at the Wellston Public School district began texting the 15-year-old student in October 2022 to send him a school assignment.

A few weeks later, the student sent Hancock a shirtless photo of himself through Snapchat, an affidavit obtained by News 9 states. The affidavit further stated that the 15-year-old at one point told a friend of his contact with Hancock, with the other student asking her if it was true.

After the student sent his shirtless photo through Snapchat, Hancock responded saying, "are we sending half-naked pictures now?"

The teen then replied, "I don't know, are we?" she then allegedly replied.

"Are you trying to get me to lose my job?" Hancock allegedly said.

After that, Hancock and the student started communicating more often by exchanging nude images and videos of sex acts, according to the affidavit.

The relationship soon turned physical, resulting in Hancock and the teen sharing two in-classroom kisses.

According to the court document, Hancock is also charged with inappropriately touching the teen during their second kiss.

Hancock is believed to be the daughter of Wellston Mayor Paul Whitnah and is married to the town's police chief Alfred Hancock.

The teacher is charged with two charges of using technology to seek sexual activity or communication with a kid, as well as two counts of doing lewd or indecent actions on a child under the age of 16.

The friend even went on to ask Hancock if it was true. Hancock initially denied it before revealing that it was, according to the affidavit.

According to the student, she allegedly told the student that it would, "not amount to anything because they were not going to get caught."



Superintendent Mike Franz informed the newspaper that the abuse was brought to the attention of the school district in November.

Hancock was immediately expelled from the school and reported to the police. According to Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty, the case is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation because of the conflict of interest.

According to Charlie Dougherty of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the 26-year-old appeared in court on Thursday before surrendering herself in and securing a $50,000 bail bond before being freed.