Eminem Caught on Camera Flipping Off 49ers Fans While Cheering for Detroit Lions During NFC Championship Game [WATCH]

Eminem, known for his rich vocabulary in his music, conveyed a message to 49ers fans without uttering a single word. The 51-year-old hip-hop icon, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, attended the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Lions at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco on Sunday evening.

Eminem, who spent much of his early life in a suburb outside Detroit, is a dedicated Lions fan. On Sunday, he sported Lions gear, featuring a Lions T-shirt and hat. However, he was seen flipping two middle fingers at a group of opposing 49ers fans, seemingly in response to their jeers. And by doing so, the musician silenced both the men.

Eminem Makes a Rude Gesture

The Lions took an early lead, racing out to a 24-7 advantage at halftime, but suffered a downturn in the second half, resulting in a 34-31 victory for the 49ers. Before the game, 'Slim Shady' humorously made a plea to Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, jokingly asking to be included in the game.

"Yo Dan, I'm reporting, I'm gonna report [in the] third quarter. I'm reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver, I'll be the quarterback, the entire offensive line and the receiver, and I will throw it to myself and I will score a touchdown in the third quarter," he said in an Instagram video, as relayed by the New York Post.

"Just give me a uniform, or at just least like a helmet. I already have a helmet, it's not the one for football. It's just a helmet. But yeah man, I'm here, bro. I'm gonna be there, I'm gonna be there that night, I will suit up and I will score us the winning touchdown."

49ers Make a Comeback

Brock Purdy orchestrated a comeback for the 49ers, throwing for 267 yards and securing a touchdown as they rallied from a 17-point deficit at halftime.

The 49ers, with a record of 14-5, scored 17 points within an eight-minute span of the third quarter to level the NFC Championship game. They subsequently dominated in the fourth quarter, securing a rematch against Kansas City after facing a defeat to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl four years ago.

"We played as bad of a first half as we could, but we were still within 17. There´s plenty of points there you can make up," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said.

"The D shut them out there in the second half and this dude right next to me (Purdy) made it happen."

San Francisco staged the fourth-ever comeback in a conference title game from a deficit of 17 points or more. This comeback was fueled by impactful plays from Purdy and critical errors from the Lions (14-6), which included two unsuccessful fourth-down attempts within field-goal range.