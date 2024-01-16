Is Noa Argamani Alive? Hamas Reveals in Propaganda Video Two of the Three Hostages Have Been Killed by the Terrorist Organization {WATCH]

Hamas revealed on Monday that Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky, two of the three Israeli hostages, have been killed during their captivity, while Noa Argamani remains alive. The chilling announcement was made through the latest propaganda video by the terrorist organization, featuring Argamani, 26, who confirmed the deaths of the two men.

Argamani, along with Sharabi, 53, and Svirsky, 38, were seen alive in an undated video released by Hamas on Sunday. This marked the first footage that showed them since their kidnapping during the Palestinian terror group's brutal attack on Israel on October 7. Argamani became the face of Hamas atrocities after she was kidnapped by the terrorist organization.

Threatened and Killed

The trio was filmed appealing to Israeli officials to take any possible actions for their release. The 37-second clip served as a warning that the fate of the hostages would be revealed on Monday.

Hamas then disturbingly suggested in a follow-up video that the fate of the three hostages could involve being killed, injured, or spared.

The latest propaganda videos emerged shortly after Hamas claimed to have lost communication with "many" of its hostages due to Israeli bombardments in Gaza. The terror group indicated the possibility that these hostages might have been killed.

Before the release of this grim video, Hamas released another disturbing and mocking video on Monday featuring the faces of three Israeli hostages, asking viewers to share their opinions on whether the terror group should execute them.

The Palestinian terrorists posed the question, "What do you think?" regarding the captives, including Argamani, a Nova music festival attendee who was kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

She was last seen being forcibly taken away, screaming, on the back of a motorcycle.

The Hamas video then presents three options for the fate of the innocent victims: all three are killed, "some are killed, some are injured," or all three are spared.

Chilling Message Conveyed

The unsettling propaganda footage served as a sequel to an undated 37-second clip released by the terror group on Sunday. In that video, Argamani along with Sharabi and Itai urged Israel to halt its offensive against Gaza. The clip concluded with the ominous message: "Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate."

Monday's video coincided with initial progress in talks aimed at securing the release of over 130 Israeli hostages, according to sources cited by The Guardian.

At the very least, "both [Hamas and Israel] have shown willingness to allow the delivery of the medicine" to Gazans and to the hostages, a diplomat said. "Discussions are ongoing with both sides and with international NGOs .... to allow the delivery of medications to Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians in Gaza as soon as possible."

Israel and Hamas have presented proposals for a comprehensive deal on the release of hostages, but significant differences between the two sides persist, according to sources.

The negotiations resumed recently after a brief hiatus when Hamas temporarily left the table following the assassination of high-ranking Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Hamas conditions the release of hostages on the cessation of the Israeli ground offensive, which has caused extensive damage in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the conflict would persist until "total victory."

While there hasn't been a breakthrough in securing the release of the captives, a recent agreement facilitated by Qatar has paved the way for the delivery of medications, including prescription drugs, to the hostages, as confirmed by officials.