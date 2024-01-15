Fani Willis Defends Herself Claiming Accusations of Affair with Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade are 'Racially Motivated'

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is accused of hiring her lover Nathan Wade to prosecute former President Trump, has claimed that she and the prosecutor were singled out because of their race, being black. Willis faced startling allegations in a court filing by one of Trump's co-defendants, who claimed that she had an affair with Wade.

Wade was paid over $600,000 as a special prosecutor supporting her office. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has formally lodged a complaint of misconduct against Willis, and House Republicans have launched an investigation into Wade. However, Willis is now trying to defend herself by claiming that she is a victim of racism

Playing the Racism Card

Willis broke her silence claiming that she and Wade are being targeted because they are black. "They only attacked one," Willis said on Sunday at Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta. "First thing they say, 'Oh, she's gonna play the race card now.'

"But no God, isn't it them that's playing the race card when they only question one?"

This is the first time Willis publicly addressed the allegations. However, she neither confirmed nor denied the claims made against her and Wade.

Citing the allegations, the former president asserted on Tuesday that the Georgia prosecutor was "totally compromised." He contended that the racketeering case against Trump and 18 codefendants "has to be dropped."

Wade played a role in securing an indictment against the former Republican president in an election interference case.

During her speech, she referred to Wade as "a great friend and a great lawyer," describing him as a "superstar." However, she did not mention him by name even once during her more than 30-minute address, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman accused the pair of having a "clandestine" and "improper" affair during the appointments made for the 2020 election interference case.

Roman, a former official on the Trump 2020 campaign, contended in a recent court filing that the alleged affair compromised the integrity of the case. He requested that all charges against him be dropped.

"The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man," the filing read.

Truth Yet to be Out

While defending herself, Willis thanked the leaders of the historically black church in Atlanta, acknowledging their support and stating that they "didn't care what they said about me." She mentioned that they assured her that the invitation to speak was still open.

"I hope for y'all this week I don´t look like what I've been through," she said.

She consistently described herself as "imperfect" and "flawed," emphasizing that the only perfect individual was Jesus.

"Today, what he has brought you is his very flawed, hardheaded and imperfect servant," she said.

Willis shared that her father, who claimed to have met and spent time with Dr. Martin Luther King, recounted seeing the civil rights leader during low moments when he was saddened by the cruelty and lack of support from people.

According to Willis, her father said that King "was not a perfect man, but he was a great man, willing to answer God's call."

During a difficult moment last week, she revealed that she had written a letter to her heavenly Father. Throughout her speech at the church, she repeatedly characterized herself as flawed, imperfect, and stubborn, framing much of her words as a dialogue with God.

According to her spokesperson, Willis is planning to submit a formal reply to address the allegations.