Emily Ratajkowski Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction at VMAs But Manages to Maintain Her Composure [WATCH]

Emily Ratajkowski suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in her bold green attire while she attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Tuesday. The model, 32 was having a great time during the evening as she grooved to a performance in her daring outfit, which stood out as one of the more unconventional choices on the red carpet.

Emily's outfit featured a sheer mesh top with crisscross detailing that covered her generous breasts. She paired this with a long, vibrant maxi skirt. However, the model had to soon adjust her top when she stood up to dance as it rode up and revealed her underboob.

Emily Flashes Unintentionally

The dress rode up, almost revealing her nipple, but the 32-year-old woman managed to maintain her composure. She was captured on camera grinning and fixing her top during the close call.

The video has since gone viral.

To add some extra height, she wore a pair of strappy heels, and she carried her essentials in a compact, sparkling black handbag.

Emily wore her quirky ensemble with a bright smile as she mingled with the star-studded crowd at the Prudential Center. She showcased her modeling skills by striking eye-catching poses on the red carpet before the event.

Inside the event, Taylor Swift took home the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero."

Emily was at the event to present an award and took the stage later in the evening to introduce Karol G before her performance.

The 2023 VMAs were hosted by the esteemed rap artist Nicki Minaj, making it her second consecutive year in this role. This year's ceremony also marks the first time it has been held on a Tuesday.

Broadcasted live in over 150 countries, this global event celebrates the finest music videos from the past year.

It includes memorable performances, grand tributes, and captivating appearances by some of the music industry's most prominent stars, creating an unforgettable spectacle for fans worldwide.

In a World of Her Own

It seems that Emily attended the MTV VMAs solo, following her recent sightings with a new companion. She was spotted at the US Open in New York City, accompanied by Justin Theroux, who is known for his previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

The model, 32, and the 52-year-old actor were in attendance for the men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Several other celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Seinfeld, and the new couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, also graced the event.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2015 to 2018.

Emily has recently been linked to other notable figures, such as Harry Styles and Pete Davidson.