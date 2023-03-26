Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing in Tokyo, Sparking Dating Rumors [WATCH]

Has Harry Styles left his romance with Olivia Wilde firmly in the past? Is he dating Emily Ratajkowski? It seems so after Styles and Ratajkowski were caught on camera passionately kissing on the streets of Tokyo. A video has emerged on social media that shows Styles locking lips with American model and actress Ratajkowski, 31.

The video shared by DailyMail.com shows Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski making out in Japan where the One Direction star is currently stationed for his Love On Tour gigs. In the video, the singer can be seen donning a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and pants whereas Ratajkowski is seen wearing a pink coat over a dress.

Kissing in Style

In the now-viral video, Styles can be seen holding Ratajkowski and kissing her passionately, the outlet reported. The singer looks dapper in a black suit and a white shirt unbuttoned at the collar. Styles can be seen standing in the Japanese capital talking to Ratajkowski, who has a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2, with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski, a fashionista, was dressed in a pink and black jacket over a black and white cropped top and skirt.

In another video, the couple could be seen dancing together, standing next to a silver people carrier, and taking cover from the rain with an umbrella.

They had several passionate kisses in front of passersby, acting as if they didn't care who saw them.

Netizens had varied reactions to the video of Harry and Emily kissing. One user tweeted, "just saw harry styles passionately making out with emily ratajkowski... i can't breathe."

"me opening twitter for the first time this morning and seeing harry styles making out with emily ratajowski on the streets of Korea." wrote another user.

Moving on from Olivia Wilde

It was reported last month that Styles had broken up with Wilde and started dating another woman. However, the woman was not identified. A source told the Mirror at the time: 'Harry is seeing someone. He's going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.

However, everyone in his inner circle is aware of the relationship. Even though it is still early, everything seems to be going well.

In recent months, Pete Davidson, a serial dater, had been connected to Ratajkowski. In September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, a film producer.

The pair first split in July after claims that Sebastian, 42, was a "serial cheater."

Styles and actress Wilde, 39, parted ways in November after realizing they had "different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Wilde was last spotted standing by Styles' side when she and her two kids went to see the singer perform on November 15 at LA's Kia Forum. After almost two years of dating, it was reported in November that Wilde was 'disappointed' that her relationship with Harry Styles did not work out.

Wilde, meanwhile, seems to be dealing with her own issues after appearing to plead poverty in court documents last week. She disclosed her income and outgoings in her custody dispute with her ex Jason Sudeikis, who she was pictured with on Saturday, despite having a net worth of over $10 million.

Styles won big at this year's Grammys, taking home Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical awards for his album Harry's Home. Harry Styles, who has been on a successful second world tour since 2021, is now touring in Asian countries.