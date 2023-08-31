Bianca Censori: Kanye West's Wife Posed Topless and Flashed Flesh in Raunchy Resurfaced Photos Taken Before the Two Got Married [PHOTOS]

Rapper Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has drawn a lot of attention for her outrageous fashion choices while on vacation with him in Italy. And it seems the 28-year-old Australian architect has always been bold in showcasing her stunning figure if photos from her days as a glamor model are anything to go by.

Censori is turning heads once again in a series of resurfaced photos from her modeling days. She confidently showed her amazing body in nothing more than extremely skimpy thong bikini bottoms. These bold images were shared on the Instagram account of swimwear brand Sasha Label in early 2021.

Bold and Beautiful

In fact, Censori posed topless in the raunchy photo shoot in 2021. The brunette was photographed at the beach with nothing but revealing G-string bottoms, with just a strand of seaweed to cover her nipples.

She stared wistfully away from the camera, letting her wet hair fall loosely in natural waves.

In another photo from the same photo shoot Censori was seen crouching in the shallows topless while sporting an incredibly revealing pair of G-string bottoms.

In other photos from the brand's Instagram page from 2021, Censori flaunts her curves in more skimpier swimwear.

Understandably, old habits die hard. Censori has been on vacation with West in Italy for the past month and she has since been seen flashing her flesh everywhere --- from restaurants to streets, beaches, yacht and even museums.

The Melbourne-born beauty has made multiple public appearances wearing see-through mesh clothing that makes her naked breasts quite obvious.

One of them required her to wear a black cross-body bag over her nipples because of the outlandish nude catsuit. Most people believe that all of Censori's current and contentious outfits were created by fashion designer West.

Breaking all Boundaries

Adding to their unconventional fashion choices, both Censori and the 46-year-old rapper, known for the song "All of the Lights," have opted to forgo footwear, even socks, during their public outings.

Recently, the couple was spotted exiting a taxi, walking barefoot, following a shopping spree at a local Balenciaga store.

Outside the store, Censori was seen wearing a form-fitting, full-length, spaghetti-strapped dress along with understated makeup. In contrast, West was dressed in a black leather jacket, matched with black long-sleeve shirt and trousers.

In another instance earlier this month, they were once again seen barefoot during a gelato outing. On this occasion, Censori opted for a sheer white crop top, which left little to the imagination.

However, the "Donda" rapper found himself in a fashion faux pas during a weekend boat trip with his wife.

As the boat ride unfolded, the "Heartless" rapper's pants slipped down to his knees, inadvertently revealing his bare buttocks to photographers and onlookers. During this incident, Censori was sitting between her "husband's" legs on the back of the boat.

Following the widespread circulation of these photos, West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly felt deeply "embarrassed and worried" about the incident, according to the Sun.

An inside source said that the founder of "Skims" was mortified by the situation to the point where she struggled to find the right words to discuss the images with the four children she co-parents with the rapper.

"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," the source alleged.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker and the star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian, finalized their divorce in November 2022. Two months after their divorce was settled, West and Censori exchanged vows in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony.