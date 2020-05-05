Congratulations are in order for Elon Musk and his musician girlfriend Grimes, who welcomed their first child together on Monday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter to announce the news on Monday.

"Mom and baby all good," Musk wrote in response to fans who asked him for updates on the birth of his child after tweeting that the baby's arrival was just "a few hours away." The new parents have been blessed by a baby boy – his first with Grimes. Musk has five other sons from previous marriages and has been divorced three times, twice from the same woman.

Musk welcomes first child with Grimes

Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher have been dating since 2018 and made their first public appearance together at the MET gala that year. The 32-year-old Canadian singer announced her pregnancy in January with a topless photo on Instagram but it wasn't until two months ago that she confirmed that Musk was the father.

Baby's first pictures

Shortly after the announcement, the 48-year-old shared the first photos of his little bundle of joy in true Musk style when fans requested to see pictures of the baby. Of course, Musk wouldn't be Musk if he didn't goof around a little, so he posted the first image of the baby with a face tattoo filter. "Never too young for some ink haha," he quipped. He later shared another image of himself holding the hours-old baby in his arms after one of his followers asked for it specifically.

Musk to name him 'X Æ A-12 Musk'?

Many fans were eager to learn the baby's name."We need the name we literally need it," tweeted one user, to which Musk replied that the baby will have a very unusual name, "X Æ A-12 Musk."

It remains unclear whether Musk was joking, or how this name would even be pronounced. But, for those who aren't aware Grimes has a song called "4ÆM," so that's where the inspiration for the name comes from and could very well be a possibility.