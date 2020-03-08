Claire Elise Boucher, known by her stage name Grimes in a recent interview with Rolling Stone confirmed that she is pregnant with Elon Musk's child.

The Canadian singer first revealed her pregnancy in January. In the interview, she mentioned that her delivery is due in the first week of May which means she is seven months pregnant. This will be Grimes and Musk's first child whereas Elon Musk already has five sons with her first wife Canadian author, Justine Musk.

Elen Musk did not comment on pregnancy yet

The pair who have been dating since 2018, did not confirm if both of them are going to have the child together. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has not commented about his girlfriend's pregnancy yet.

"For a girl, it's sacrificing your body and your freedom. It's a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it," said Grimes. She added that she sacrificed her power at the moment. "I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment."

Grimes and Musk in recent news

One day ago Grimes posted photoshoot pictures by Rolling Stones on Instagram where she is standing sidewise wearing an off-shoulder orange dress with a tiara. In a recent song dropped on February 27, the 31-year-old singer gained over 300,000 views on YouTube.

Whereas Elon Musk was in the news recently for calling coronavirus panic "dumb" on Twitter. Robby Starbuck, famous American music video director replied the tweet saying that "It's dumb to panic but people should always be prepared for a pandemic or natural disaster that requires them to stay inside for 30-60 days. That's just being prepared. The panic is because media has hyped it because they wang to blame Trump for a disease that broke out in China."