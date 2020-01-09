The Canadian music artist Grimes, who has been in a relationship with technology entrepreneur Elon Mush since 2018, let the world know through Instagram that she is carrying Elon's child. The 31-year-old decided to unveil the news through an artistic nude on Instagram where she can be seen posing with a recognizable baby bump.

In relationship with the tech mogul since 2018

The strands of her hair covering her bare nipples are a statement to the confused standards regarding nudity on social media whereas the fetus shaped drawing right on her body all but confirming the happy news. The nudity-laced photo received positive responses from the public who were overjoyed at the news of the couple expecting their first child, however, kicked up controversy regarding the image itself.

The couple has been dating since they met at the 2018 Met Gala where they arrived together in matching black and white decorum for the' Heavenly Bodies' theme that evening.

Her work so far

Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, was born on March 17, 1988, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is a singer, songwriter, musician, record producer and visual artist who has been active in the scene, since 2007. She primarily deals in the Art pop, electronic, ethereal and synth-pop genre of music. She has featured with acts like BloodPop, d'Eon, Janelle Monae, Hana, and Loona.

Grimes confirmed that the photos constituted a pregnancy announcement in the comments of her Instagram post writing "Being Knocked up in a feral and war-like state of being".

She has been busy with her music career preparing for the releases of her upcoming Art Angels follow-up Miss Anthropocene. "We Appreciate Power", and "So Heavy I fell Through the Earth," are some among the singles she has released so far this year. On November 29, 2019, Grimes released " My Name is Dark.". She wrote, produced, performed and engineered the song herself.