SpaceX founder Elon Musk is known for making erratic tweets on his Twitter page. Now, Musk took a step ahead and claimed that aliens built pyramids in Egypt. The post made by Musk soon went viral, and as of now, it has garnered 84,000 retweets.

Egyptians React To Elon Musk's Tweet

However, the tweet made by Elon Musk has not been received well by the Egyptians. From leaders and experts to common men, Egyptians started lashing out at Musk, reiterating that these structures were built by people in the country.

Egypt's Minister of International Co-operation Rania al-Mashat responded with a tweet and asked Musk to visit the pyramids soon to know more about these structures.

"I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you," wrote al-Mashat.

Dr. Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archeologist, revealed that Elon Musk's wild thoughts are nothing but a classic case of hallucination.

"I found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves. The pyramid was a national project of the whole nation. Ramsees II was an Egyptian from Sharqia. What you said is wrong and hallucination," said Hawass, Egyptian Today reports.

Musk Contradicts His Views

A few months back, Elon Musk had suggested that humans might be the only intelligent species on the cosmos, thus ruling out the possibility of alien existence. Musk also added that humans should use their consciousness to emerge as a multi-planetary species in the future.

However, with his new tweet, Elon Musk has apparently changed his previous assumptions, and it has now made many conspiracy theorists believe that the SpaceX founder has received some crucial details about alien existence.