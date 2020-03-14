Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has several times revealed that his ultimate aim is to build a human colony on Mars. But, some people are now asking whether Musk actually knows how Mars will look like. The doubt arose when Musk shared a tweet with an image of the Moon instead of Mars. Interestingly, the image also carried the caption 'Occupy Mars'.

Elon Musk receiving trolls from social media

The tweet made by Musk soon went viral, and social media users started criticizing the South African billionaire stating that he does not have the knowledge to distinguish between Mars and the Moon.

It was the red color on the Moon image that misled Musk while uploading it on social media platforms. The Moon image which Musk shared was taken during a Blood Moon day.

Popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson also trolled Musk.

"Elon, Can I assume you know that the Mars in your 'Occupy Mars' Tweet is actually an image of the Full Moon during a lunar eclipse, but the image on my shirt is Mars for real," posted Tyson on his Twitter page.

Elon Musk not confident of going to Mars

A few days back, during the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, Musk revealed that he was unsure whether SpaceX would land on Mars before his death.

"If we don't improve our pace of progress, I'm definitely going to be dead before we go to Mars. If it's taken us 18 years just to get ready to do the first people to orbit, we've got to improve our rate of innovation or, based on past trends, I am definitely going to be dead before Mars," said Musk.

Musk had previously claimed that he wishes to visit Mars despite narrow chances of survival, and he added that the future government on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy.