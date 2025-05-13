Is Elon Musk the Father of Amber Heard's Twins? Social Media Speculates After Old Claim Over Embryos Dispute Resurfaces

Who Is the father of Amber Heard's twins? Questions have been raised about the identity of the father of Amber Heard's newborn twins after the actress announced on Mother's Day that she gave birth to twins. Heard shared that she welcomed two new members to her family on Sunday — a baby girl named Agnes and a boy named Ocean.

Heard is also the mother of four-year-old Oonagh, who was born through a surrogate in 2021. Heard hasn't revealed how her twins were conceived or the identity of the father. However, she said she chose to start a family "by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges."

Musk's Names Crops Up Again

The actress, 39, who appears to be currently single, hasn't clarified whether she welcomed the twins independently or with a partner. Her most recent known relationship was with cinematographer Bianca Butti, and in the past, she's been romantically linked to Elon Musk and Vito Schnabel.

Speculation has been rife among fans that Musk the father, especially after a 2022 claim by a friend of Heard's family, who alleged that the actress and the SpaceX CEO had been involved in a legal dispute over embryos.

"Interesting. Reportedly, Amber Heard and Elon Musk created embryos together during their relationship then had a legal dispute over the rights after their breakup. Heard wished to keep them to have a child. So, @elonmusk could well be the father of her children."

"Amber Heard welcomes twins! Actress, 39, announces arrival of daughter, Anges and son, Ocean," one person tweeted. "Fishy... I wonder is all of her children are by ELON MUSK."

"Amber Heard gave birth to Twins. Elon Musk is a Dad again," another person posted to X.

In the comments section of a People magazine Instagram post about the birth, several users simply asked the question: "Who is the father?"

The Viral Claim

Last month, a declaration from a 2022 legal case resurfaced, in which a close friend of Heard's sister, Whitney, claimed that the actress and Elon Musk were involved in a legal dispute over embryos they had created.

The signed declaration claimed that Heard and Musk, who had an on-and-off relationship between 2016 and 2018, had plans to have children together.

Jennifer Howell, the friend in question, claimed that Heard was "in a legal battle with [Musk] over embryos they had created together... He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby."

However, Howell's testimony was not admitted as evidence in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, as Heard's legal team argued the testimony was improperly obtained by the opposing legal team.

Heard's legal team later accused one of Depp's lawyers of leaking the court document to the media.

Now living in Madrid, Spain, far from the spotlight of Hollywood, Heard welcomed her daughter Oonagh via surrogate in April 2021. The actress has never revealed who the child's father is.

Rumors about Musk possibly fathering children with Heard resurfaced after a Wall Street Journal report claimed Musk — who currently has at least 14 children with four different women — is planning to build a "legion" of children, and has reportedly created sealed financial agreements with several of the mothers of his children.