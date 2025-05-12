Amber Heard Gives Birth to Twins after 'Fertility Challenges' as She Announces Arrival of Son and Daughter on Instagram

Amber Heard took to Instagram on Mother's Day to announce that she has welcomed twins—a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean—along with a photo showing the tiny feet of her newborns. The actress is now a mother of three, as she also has a four-year-old daughter named Oonagh.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," she captioned the snap announcing the birth of her twins. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," she went on to write.

Mother Again After a Tough Three Years

"My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!" Heard, 39, added.

She continued, "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.

"To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

Heard's representative told People in December 2024 that the "Rum Diary" actress was "thrilled" about growing her family. At the time, the rep said that because it was still early in the pregnancy, Heard preferred not to share too many details.

She maintained a similar level of privacy when she welcomed her first child back in April 2021.

Keeping Everything Private

The "Danish Girl" star waited two months before announcing on Instagram the birth of her daughter Oonagh, who was born via surrogate. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," the new mom told her followers in June 2021.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she continued. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard described her newborn, named in honor of her late mother, as "the beginning of the rest of [her] life."

She has not addressed the child's paternity and referred to herself as "both the mom and the dad" in a 2023 Instagram post. "She's the boss," joked Heard, who had moved to Spain by that time.

It's unclear if Heard is currently in a relationship, though her last known romance was with filmmaker Bianca Butti.

Prior to that, Heard was linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, art dealer Vito Schnabel, and filmmaker Andrés Muschietti.

Heard was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. Following their split, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against her over an op-ed she published in The Washington Post. In June 2022, Depp won the highly publicized legal battle and was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million as part of her countersuit.

The legal dispute was ultimately resolved in December 2022, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in a settlement.