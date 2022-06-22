Cosmetic Surgeon Says Amber Heard Has Most Beautiful Face; Others Topping in Phi Score [PHOTOS]

Amber Heard has the world's most beautiful face, according to a cosmetic surgeon from the UK. The facial features of the actress were near-flawless and almost perfect as per the scientific standard, the doctor's team said after examining her facial features. The team analyzed the eyes, nose, mouth, and other markers of Heard for their study.

The study, which was led by British cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, measured the facial features of Heard to conclude. For the research that was conducted in 2016, the team used digital facial-mapping technology and found that Heard's face was 91.85 percent close to perfect. The researchers used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty of 1.618, which is also known as the Phi ratio, for their study.

The cosmetic surgeon conducted this research back in 2016 and analyzed Heard's facial features by using her red carpet image of 2016. He analyzed the measurements between her eyes, nose, lips, chin, and overall head. The actress got a nearly 92 percent score, which is a near-perfect proposition of facial features.

What is Phi Ratio?

"The Golden Phi Ratio is a mathematical ratio that seems to appear recurrently in beautiful things in nature as well as in other things that are seen as beautiful.â The magic ratio is 1:1.618. Applied to the face, the ratio of the nose to top lip - is less than the distance from lip to chin for example. Using a caliper you can measure a patient's ratio and apply filters, for example, to emphasize certain points on the face that correlate to beauty", Dr. De Silva, who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

The surgeon conducted the study by setting a computer mapping technique in place, and created algorithms for the key marker points on the face. He tested the system by analyzing the facial features of some of the most beautiful women in the world. He also created the perfect face by using the same technology.

He used Amber's nose, Kim Kardashian's eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson's eyes, Rihanna's face shape, Emily Ratajkowski's lips, and Kate Moss's forehead to create the most beautiful face.

"The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula for the world's most beautiful face. The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret to beauty, but now with the computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women", the surgeon said.

List of Celebrities Ranking High in Phi Score

Using the same technique, Dr. De Silva found that actor Robert Pattinson was the most good-looking man in the world. He got a score of 92.15 percent.

Actor Henry Cavil scored 91.64 percent.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had the best eyebrows. She scored 91.39 percent.

Kate Moss ranked third on the list with a 91.06 percent score.

Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski had the perfect lips. She scored 90.8 percent.

Actor Bradley Cooper scored 90.55 percent.

Actor Brad Pitt got a 90.51 percent score.

Reality TV Star Kendall Jenner scored 90.18 percent.

Helen Mirren had the sixth most beautiful face, and she scored 89.9 percent.

Actress Scarlett Johansson had the perfect eyes. She scored 89.82 percent.

Singer Selena Gomez had perfect heels, according to the London-based cosmetic surgeon. She scored 89.57 percent.

Marilyn Monroe scored 89.41 percent.

Jennifer Lawrence got an 89.24 percent score.