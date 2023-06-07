Elliot Page Claims He Had Sex with Juno Co-Star Olivia Thirlby 'All the Time' While Filming, Days after Revealing Secret Romance with Kate Mara

Elliot Page has claimed that he had sex with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby "all the time" while the filmed the hit 2007 movie, days after revealing that he had secretly romanced Kate Mara for years.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 36, who once went by the name Ellen Page and came out as transgender in 2020, recalled their relationship in his newly published memoir, Pageboy, which Page Six was able to secure. Thirlby, who played Juno's best friend Leah in the movie, is also 36 years old. It is still unclear if Thirlby knew that Page is transgender at the time of the sexual encounters if the claims made by Page are true.

His Secret Sex Encounter

"I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby," the actor, 36, writes in his bombshell new memoir, "Pageboy," according to a Page Six report.

The Umbrella Academy star wrote that although they were the same age, Thirlby seemed "so much older, capable, and centered, the outlet reported.

"Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in," he writes.

Page, who portrayed a pregnant teen Juno MacGuff in the movie, recounted how he and Thirlby got into a "sucking face" situation in a hotel room after Thirlby admitted that she was "really attracted" to him and Page felt the same way.

"It was on. I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful," Page writes.

He said it was one of the first times that someone had made him orgasm.

Page also claims that it was Thirlby who started having sex with him "all the time." "Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant ... We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that â€” done feeling wretched about who I am," Page writes.

Around the time Juno was being filmed, Page and Thirlby were set to portray the title characters in Jack & Diane, a film about two young ladies who fall in love. However, both actors dropped out before the start of filming, and the cast had to be repeatedly replaced.

Honest Confessions

Thirlby publicly came out as bisexual in 2011. She has been married to Jacques Pienaar since 2014. In December 2020, Page came out as transgender after coming out as gay in 2014.

In other passages of the autobiography, the Oscar nominee described how he fell in love with Kate Mara while working with her in the 2014 movie "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Mara, 40, was dating "The Handmaid's Tale" actor Max Minghella, 37 at that time, which prompted the "House of Cards" alum to say, "I never thought I could be in love with two people, and now I know I can."

Additionally, Page described a startling experience that occurred after he came out as gay but before he underwent a transition.

In a chapter aptly titled "Famous A-hole at Party," he asserted that an anonymous A-list actor boasted, "I'm going to fâ€”k you to make you realize you aren't gay," at a birthday celebration in Los Angeles in 2014.

Page continued by saying that the other famous person, whom he merely refers to as an "acquaintance," emphasized, "You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men."

Uncomfortably, Page also related a terrifying incident that happened in Los Angeles last year when a crazy man started spewing obscenities.

"I'm going to fâ€“king gay bash you, fâ€”t," the man yelled, forcing the actor to bolt toward a convenience store for help.

Page will launch his nine-date worldwide book tour on June 6 at The Town Hall in Midtown Manhattan. Additional dates will be released soon.

It's unclear if Page and non-binary comedian Mae Martin are still dating given that the two sported matching tattoos and coordinated outfits at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 5.

Page and Canadian dancer Emma Portner formally announced their divorce in 2021 after two years of marriage.