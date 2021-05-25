Are Elliot Page's Abs Fake? Debate on Social Media as Actor Poses Shirtless After 'Life-Saving' Top Surgery

Months after undergoing top surgery for the removal of his breasts, Juno actor Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender, posted his first shirtless picture. However, the ripped abs left many netizens wondering if the actor has undergone surgery for abs too.

Page publicly came out as transgender and non-binary in December last year. He first spoke about undergoing the top surgery during an interview with Time in March. It is subcutaneous mastectomy, usually performed on transgender men, during which the breasts and breast tissue are removed in order to create a more masculine chest.

Page's Shirtless Pic Flanked With Messages

The picture was shared by Page on his Instagram account. Sporting a red color swim shorts, Page was seen coming out of the pool. image. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," he captioned the image, and added the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

The smiling star's body still bears faint scars from his top surgery. The post invited a lot of comments from his colleagues in Hollywood. "Dude I see why you crushed me in that workout!" Justin wrote as Nina commented, "You look amazing... and most of all happy." Miley Cyrus responded by writing "Hot" with a heart emoji.

Two weeks ago, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Juno actor called it a 'life changing' move. Claiming that he chose to share his own experiences in the hopes of showing others how 'life saving' gender-affirming surgery is for trans people, Page said, "I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons. wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, [but] I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people."

Revealing that the way his body looks post-surgery has brought him the 'most joy, Page said that the results of the procedure have 'completely transformed his life' and helped him feel like his true self for the first time since he endured the 'total hell' of puberty earlier on in his life.

Social Media Reacts to Page's 'Transformed' Body

The image which was posed on actor's Instagram page soon found its way to multiple other social media platforms including Twitter. While many praised Page for posing shirtless for the first time since coming out as transgender and undergoing surgery, there were several others who questioned about his well-defined abs.

"Elliot Page looks great but I'd bet him having abs about thirty seconds after top surgery is going to drive the manly-man transphobic dudes nuts," wrote a twitter user.

"I don't want to speak out of turn, but I would like to ask @TheElliotPage if he had any cosmetic surgeries along with his top surgery? I only ask because I know lots of Trans students who would give anything to have abs and shoulders like him but can't," wrote another user.

"Good for Elliot Page! Also those are not natural abs. Those are surgery abs," wrote a user as another added, "Uhhhh his top surgery is a plastic surgery. are you in complete denial?"