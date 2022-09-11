Horrific Video Shows California School Principal Badly Punching Special Needs Student; Beats Him in Chest (WATCH)

A former school principal is filmed badly punching a special needs student. Brian Vollhardt shoved a minor student to the ground. The former Wolters Elementary School Principal is seen pushing the student in his chest which led him to fall on the floor.

The incident happened on June 7 during breakfast time in Fresno, California.

Vollhardt Turned Aggressive During The Interaction

Vollhardt and staff were speaking to a special needs student who was upset. But during the interaction, rather than de-escalating the situation, the principal turned aggressive and shove the student down, according to the Fresno Unified School District.

Vollhardt Resigned When School Tried To Discipline Him

Vollhardt resigned when the school tried to discipline him and he is no longer employed by the institution. Vollhardt's actions have been called "repugnant" and "absolutely not tolerated at any level within Fresno Unified" by School District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Incident Was Also Reported To Child Protective Services

The district says the incident has been reported to both police and Child Protective Services. The principal is facing charges of cruelty to a minor.

Principal Faces Charges Of Cruelty To A Minor

The incident was reported to the police on June 9 but Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama stated that he was told of the incident on September 6.

Police Chief Worried About Situation As Vollhardt's Job Was To Protect Him

He also stated that such people also suffer from anxiety and are not able to handle such situations. "It is troubling as to how somebody who is supposed to protect this child and provide support, treated them."

