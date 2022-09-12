Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral How to Watch, Date, Venue, and Other Details

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on September 19 with a live broadcast from the Westminster Abbey at 11 am BST. Senior politicians and former prime ministers from the UK are expected to attend the service. Heads of state from various parts of the world will be invited to join the Royal Family to remember the life and service of the Queen.

Before the state funeral, the public will get a chance to pay their respects to the late British Monarch and view her coffin. The body of the longest-reigning British Monarch will lie in state for four days from Thursday, September 15, in Westminster Hall in London for the public to pay their last respect to the Queen.

On the day of the state funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in procession. The church holds great historical value for the late British Monarch as she held her wedding and coronation in this place six decades ago. A state funeral will be held in the Abbey after nearly four decades.

Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

The state funeral will be held at 11 am BST after the coffin undergoes a procession to the Wellington Arch and Windsor on a gun carriage. The carriage might be pulled by naval ratings using ropes, and the senior members of the Royal Family are expected to follow the late British Monarch's body.

The military will join the procession along with prime ministers, presidents, heads of state, European royals, and other key figures. The funeral service is expected to begin after a two-minute national silence. The entire state funeral will be televised, and a committal service will be held at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the funeral.

The final resting place of the late British Monarch will be at the King George VI memorial chapel, where her late mother and father were buried. The ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret, were also buried in the chapel. The coffin of Prince Philip will be transferred to the Royal Vault so they can rest in peace together. The burial chamber currently holds 25 members of the Royal Family.

How to Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral?

The Queen's State Funeral will be televised by major television networks from various parts of the world, including BBC and ABC. People from different parts of the globe, including the US, Australia, Canada, India, and Singapore, will be able to watch the funeral service through various television networks.

BBC News, BBC One, and iPlayer will feature the live coverage of the funeral service. ABC News will broadcast the funeral service live on Monday, September 19, at 8 pm AEST in Australia. Those who cannot watch the funeral service on TV can stream it live on BBC iPlayer.