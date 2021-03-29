Eglantine Aguilar: Model Claims Bedding 8 Premier League Stars and Is Pregnant with One's Child

A French model claims to have slept with eight Premier League players, including a former Stoke City player. Model Eglantine Aguilar also claims that she is pregnant with the child of one of the players but is keeping the footballer father's name a secret.

However, Aguilar believes that her sex romps will now come to an end given that she is pregnant and will have to take care of the child one he or she is born. That said, the stunning model said the football star was left "shell shocked" after discovering that he is to be a dad but hasn't denied paternity.

Bedding the Stars

Aguilar, according to a report in stokesentinel.co.uk, claims to have bedded at least eight Premier League stars. Among them one is ex-Stokestriker Saido Berahino. The footballer, who has played for several high-profile clubs, had a short-lived romance with Aguilar last year.

Aguilar reportedly once even said that she wanted to "bed an entire Premiership team." However, she is now planning on settling down to raise her baby. And she is happy getting pregnant with the child of one of the footballers.

The model also said that she wants to keep the name of the footballer a secret, as he has been ­"supportive" and is "determined to do the right thing" for his child. Eglantine told the Daily Star: "Yes I am ­pregnant, and I'm really happy, it's a complete blessing."

Her Many Affairs

Although the 29-year-old model is now committed to raising her child she had a spate of affairs with some of the biggest names in football in the past. The Daily Star reported that Aguilar has had a string of relationships with Premier League stars, including former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole and ex-Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli.

Besides, she also claims to have had flings with ­former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, ex-West Brom and Stoke striker Saido Berahino, and Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock. However, she never hinted at any of these players to be the father of her child.

Aguilar is expecting the child to be a baby boy who is due in July. "It wasn't at all expected but I am ready for motherhood and I can't wait to meet my little boy. I've been through a lot with men, ­especially footballers, but this news is such a joy," she said.

That said, a source told the outlet that the footballer was quite stunned after hearing that Aguilar is pregnant with his child. The model reportedly first met the player at a club in London in 2015 but their fling started only last September after they bumped into each other whilst she was working in the UK. "They aren't in a relationship but are both determined to do the right thing for the child's sake," a source told the outlet.