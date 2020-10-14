A 35-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot on Tuesday morning at Jeffery Manor on the South Side, Chicago. However, destiny had different plans. The baby miraculously survived after doctors at the hospital went for a premature delivery minutes before the mother succumbed to her injuries.

According to Chicago police, doctors delivered the baby although the mother was in a critical condition as they knew that she wouldn't survive. The mother had sustained multiple bullet wounds and was unresponsive. The baby is in critical condition but stable, according to authorities. Police are investigating the incident but are yet to make any arrests.

Unfortunate Death

Stacy Jones, who was eight months pregnant and was due to deliver her baby next month, was shot fatally on Tuesday morning. According to Chicago police, around 12.06 am officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100-block of East 95th Place, found Jones laying unresponsive on a porch. She had suffered two gunshot wounds to her back and one on her side.

She was immediately rushed to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said. Doctors realized that she wouldn't survive but tried to somehow save the unborn baby. Taking immense risk doctors at the University of Chicago Medical Center were able to deliver the baby who was then transferred to another hospital, according to the police.

Jones later died at the hospital but the baby survived. The police are still investigating the case and are looking for the shooter who hasn't been identified yet.

Police Clueless

Police are still clueless about the brutal murder of Jones. Timothy Evans, chief judge of the Cook County Circuit Clerk, confirmed Jones had worked as a probation officer in the court's Adult Probation Department since April 2019.

Jones' colleagues and neighbors too are shocked as they too are clueless why she was killed. Jones was originally from Tennessee and had lived at the address of the shooting for less than a year. Neighbors last saw her playing outside with her other two young children on Saturday.

However, according to preliminary investigations there could be a racial angle to the killing. Two officers who are investigating the incident said that they found racially tinged graffiti on the side of Jones' apartment, but believe it was placed there as a diversion. Surging gun violence has made 2020 another bloody year in Chicago with murders up 50 percent over last year as of October 4. Since that date, Chicago police have recorded 596 deaths as homicides.