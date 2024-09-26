Eduardo Xol: 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Stabbed to Death at His Palm Springs Apartment as Police Arrest Suspect

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' star Eduardo Xol has died at the age of 58. Xol died on Friday, ten days after being stabbed in his downtown Palm Springs, California apartment, as reported by the Desert Sun. The exterior designer was found with "serious injuries consistent with an assault" on September 10 after calling 911 for help.

When cops found Xol, the actor reportedly told them that he had been stabbed but did not name a suspect. However, authorities have charged 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing, and officials are now expected to request the charge be elevated to murder after Xol's tragic death.

Killed by Unknown Suspect

Gonzales reportedly called police the day Xol was found with stab wounds, claiming he had been assaulted the night before. Investigators later identified him as a suspect in Xol's stabbing, leading to his arrest.

Xol became part of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition cast in its second season, which aired on ABC in 2007, and remained on the show until season eight.

Earlier in his career, he also acted in several Mexican telenovelas.

Police have launched an investigation into Xol's murder and Gonzales is being questioned. It is still unclear if Gonzales was really assaulted before he allegedly killed Xol. Also, the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Tributes Pour In

Richard Pérez-Feria, former editor-in-chief of People en Español, paid tribute to Xol on Instagram after the news of his death.

"It's nearly incomprehensible that I'm writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life," Pérez-Feria wrote.

"When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb. It was impossible to process that information as it didn't square with my thousands of experiences with him.

"Please don't ask me how or why at this point...what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son, and partner... Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn't promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo."