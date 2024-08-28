Family Rift Deepens as Mariah Carey Criticized for Failing to Contact Dying Sister Alison During Hospice Care

Mariah Carey is facing accusations of neglecting her sister, Alison Carey, during her final days. According to reports, Mariah was aware that Alison was dying but chose not to reach out. Over the weekend, Mariah experienced a devastating loss as she lost both her sister and their mother, Patricia Carey, on the same day. She shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement on Monday.

David Baker, a close friend of Mariah, claimed in an interview with The US Sun that the singer did not attempt to reconnect with Alison despite knowing her sister's health was rapidly declining. Baker disclosed that Alison was placed in hospice care weeks before her death, but Mariah did not check in on her. "A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison," Baker said. "But it never came." He also revealed that Mariah was aware her sister was dying a month before she passed away.

Baker described Alison as deeply hurt by Mariah's decision to maintain their estrangement. He stated, "The rejection added more pain to Alison's suffering. She often wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral." Baker mentioned that a memorial service for Alison is expected to take place at a future date, but no immediate plans have been made.

The estrangement between Mariah and her siblings, Alison and Morgan Carey, stemmed from conflicts that arose after the release of Mariah's memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." The memoir, which detailed aspects of Mariah's life and her family's troubled past, led her siblings to file lawsuits against her for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. These legal battles further strained the already tense relationships within the family.

Court documents related to the lawsuits revealed that Alison had been struggling with serious health issues for years. In addition to her battles with alcohol addiction, Alison suffered from a range of other health problems. In 2015, she was the victim of a violent home invasion, which left her with a traumatic brain injury, vision problems, and short-term memory loss. She also dealt with chronic spinal and digestive disorders, which added to the challenges she faced in her final years.

Despite these hardships, Alison reportedly longed for reconciliation with her famous sister. However, Mariah remained distant, choosing not to bridge the gap between them. This decision has sparked criticism, with some questioning whether Mariah could have done more to support her sister during her final days.

As the family grieves the loss of both Alison and Patricia Carey, the lingering questions about Mariah's actions continue to cast a shadow over this tragic situation.