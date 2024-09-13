Kristina Joksimovic: Miss Switzerland Finalist Was Killed and Pureed by Her Husband With 'Sadistic-Sociopathic Traits' Because She Wanted to Leave Him

A Miss Switzerland finalist had reportedly been planning to leave her husband before he brutally dismembered her with garden shears and tried to "puree" her remains. The mutilated body of 38-year-old model Kristina Joksimovic was found in her home in Binningen, near Basel, in February.

An autopsy revealed that the mother of two had been strangled to death before being dismembered using garden shears, a knife, and a saw. Some of her body parts were then placed in a powerful blender, "pureed," and dissolved in a chemical solution. Her husband, identified by the pseudonym "Thomas," 41, in local media, was arrested shortly after the incident, according to multiple media reports.

Psychopath Husband

He later confessed to killing his wife, who was a former Miss Switzerland contestant and worked as a catwalk coach. A source close to Kristina has suggested that a potential motive for the murder was her intention to leave her businessman partner.

"She wanted to break up, but was afraid of him," the source told 20 Minuten.

The brutal attack took place just weeks after Kristina shared photos of a seemingly perfect "couple's getaway" to Lake Lucerne on social media.

In the meantime, the partner of one of Kristina's friends told Blick that the relationship had been "in crisis for months," with police reportedly being called to their home due to incidents of physical violence.

Investigators noted that Thomas showed a "lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness" following his wife's murder and showed "sadistic-sociopathic traits" in their psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors also revealed that Thomas had previously assaulted a former partner by grabbing her by the neck and hitting her.

The couple reportedly enjoyed a happy relationship until Thomas, the son of a prominent lawyer from Bern, started his own business consulting firm in 2022.

According to the source close to Kristina, Thomas's behavior soon began to shift, and the seemingly perfect relationship began to sour.

Former Miss Switzerland Nadine Vinzens, who was friends with Kristina, told Nau.ch, "She always made a happy impression on me. I would never have thought that her husband would do something like that."

Killed Before She Could Flee

On Wednesday, the Federal Court in Lausanne denied Thomas's appeal for release from custody after an ongoing investigation revealed "concrete indications of mental illness" related to the case.

Thomas allegedly said he killed Kristina in self-defense, claiming that she had attacked him with a knife. He later said that he dismembered his former partner—mother of his two children—"in a panic."

However, a medical-forensic report reportedly contradicts his self-defense claim, according to FM1 Today. Investigators found that Kristina had been strangled before her death, and Thomas eventually admitted to strangling her.

Prosecutors also revealed that Thomas had previously choked his wife at least once before the fatal incident, as reported by local outlet BZ Basel.

He is also accused of assaulting a former partner by grabbing her by the neck, hitting her, and pushing her against a wall.

Thomas, a Swiss national from an affluent family, was reportedly taken into custody the day after Kristina's body was found by a "third party" on the evening of February 13.

He and Kristina had bought a semi-detached home in the upscale Binningen area just outside Basel, where the streets are filled with mansions and modern properties overlooking the valley.

The couple, married in August 2017, lived in their large residence with their two young daughters and Kristina's mother.

Kristina, a native of Binningen with Serbian heritage, had switched from modeling to become a catwalk coach, inspiring younger generations.

She trained Miss Switzerland hopefuls, guiding them to follow in her footsteps. She also helped businesswomen improve their confidence in both personal and professional settings.

In 2003, Kristina won the Miss Northwest Switzerland title and became a finalist in the 2008 Miss Switzerland competition. That same year, she launched a coaching and consulting agency for aspiring models, all while continuing her career in IT recruitment.

Kristina's tragic death in February deeply shocked many Swiss celebrities and former Miss Switzerland contestants.

Lorena Santen, crowned Miss Switzerland in 2023 and one of Kristina's catwalk students, expressed her sorrow by saying, "We will miss you so much."

Former Miss Switzerland Christa Rigozzi shared her grief with 20 Minuten, saying, "It's terrible. I'm really shocked. I'm thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman."

Swiss actress and TV host Miriam Rickli, who competed alongside Kristina in the Miss Switzerland final, said after learning of her friend's death, "I'm just speechless."