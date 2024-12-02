Edoardo Bove Suddenly Collapses on Pitch Leaving Players in Tears as Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A Match Is Abandoned [WATCH]

A Serie A match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina witnessed disturbing scenes as players were brought to tears shortly after kickoff after Edoardo Bove, 22, collapsed unexpectedly during the first half of the match. His sudden fall, without any contact, prompted players to urgently signal for medical help.

Referee Daniele Dove halted the match in the 15th minute as Bove lay on the ground, asking for immediate attention. Bove was carried into an ambulance on the field, leaving players from both teams visibly emotional, with some in unable to control tears. Journalist Gabriele Marcotti described the incident on Twitter, writing: "Awful scenes in Florence. Edoardo Bove collapsed on pitch untouched."

Sudden and Unexpected Collapse on Ground

"Paramedics have taken him away. Fiorentina-Inter game suspended, players appear badly shaken. Both teams back in the dressing room."

The match was suspended, and players left the field, returning to the dressing rooms as Bove was taken away from the stadium for medical care. The game was ultimately called off, with Inter announcing: "#FiorentinaInter has been abandoned due to a medical emergency."

Italian journalist Matteo Dovellini shared an update on X, stating that Bove is "alert, conscious, and breathing on his own."

"Respect to Dimarco and Barella, who fought urgently for the medics to come on the field as soon as possible. Prayers up for Edoardo Bove, his family and Fiorentina football club," one fan posted on social media. A second said: "My thoughts and prayers go to Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove."

"Horrifying scenes. Edoardo Bove has been transported to an ambulance. Players are in tears, hands on their heads, incredibly tough to watch," a third shared. And another added: "Prayers for Edoardo Bove who was down in the Fiorentina and Inter Milan game today. This is very sad."

Born to Fight

Bove has been a regular starter for Fiorentina since joining the club on loan during the summer transfer window. He netted his first goal for the club in October, contributing to their 5-1 win over his parent club, Roma.

Bove spent his entire career at Roma before making the switch to Fiorentina this summer, having come through their youth ranks.

A Rome native, Bove made his first-team debut in 2021, coming on as a substitute in a 5-0 Serie A win over Crotone. In search of more playing time, he moved to Fiorentina on loan to secure greater first-team opportunities.