Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea and Aston Villa will both aim to build momentum with a win when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The day kicks off with three matches happening simultaneously, including Chelsea hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's campaign began on a rocky note with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

However, the Blues have shown solid improvement since then, suffering only one more Premier League loss. This resurgence has propelled them to third place in the standings ahead of Gameweek 13, just one point behind Manchester City. Under Enzo Maresca's guidance, Chelsea has also excelled in the UEFA Europa Conference League, with the Italian manager's strategies proving effective.

Chelsea Aim to Win

Aston Villa started the season strong, showing promise as potential dark horses in the title race. However, their form has dipped recently, with Unai Emery's team failing to secure a win in their last four Premier League matches, dropping them to eighth in the standings.

Despite this, the Villans earned a respectable result in the UEFA Champions League, nearly defeating Juventus before settling for a goalless draw.

In the same fixture last season, Aston Villa edged out a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea, with Ollie Watkins netting the decisive goal. Ahead of their latest clash, The Hard Tackle provides a detailed preview.

Enzo Maresca has received encouraging updates on team fitness as he prepares for Sunday's game. Chelsea will only be missing two first-team players against Aston Villa. Malo Gusto (illness) and Pedro Neto (knock) have recovered and are ready to feature. However, Reece James and Omari Kellyman remain unavailable due to hamstring injuries.

Similarly, Unai Emery has received positive news on the injury front before Villa's trip to Stamford Bridge. The manager might have to do without just one player, as Amadou Onana is nearing full recovery from a foot injury but will need a late fitness test to confirm his availability. Jacob Ramsey, dealing with a hamstring problem, is the only confirmed absentee.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, on Sunday, December 1, at 1;30 PM BST (local time), 8:30 AM ET and 7 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.