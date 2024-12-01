Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Ruben Amorim will be looking to secure his second win as Manchester United's head coach when his team takes on Everton at Old Trafford in a Premier League showdown on Sunday. The day's action begins with three matches kicking off simultaneously, including Manchester United vs. Everton.

Since parting ways with Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have shown solid form. Ruud van Nistelrooy led the team through a four-game unbeaten run before handing the reins to Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach began his tenure with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town. However, he followed it up with a thrilling 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Manchester Aim for Another Win Under Amorim

In last season's corresponding fixture, Manchester United claimed a 2-0 victory over Everton, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converting penalties.

Amorim has no fresh injury setbacks as he prepares for Sunday's game.

However, Manchester United will be missing four key players. Harry Maguire (calf) is nearing a return but is still unavailable, while Jonny Evans will undergo a late fitness test to determine his readiness.

Leny Yoro (foot) and Victor Lindelof (calf) also remain sidelined but are expected back soon.

Everton, under Sean Dyche's management, have witnessed a mixed season so far, though they are gradually climbing away from the relegation zone. The Toffees have lost only once in their last eight matches, but they need to start securing more victories to extend their buffer from the drop zone.

Similarly, Sean Dyche has no new injury worries ahead of Everton's visit to Old Trafford but will have to make do without five first-team players. James Garner, formerly of Manchester United, is out with a back injury. He joins Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Tim Iroegbunam (foot), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), and Armando Broja (Achilles) on the absentee list.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday, December 1, at 1;30 PM BST (local time), 8:30 AM ET and 7 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.