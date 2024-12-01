Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, aiming to maintain their exceptional form and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Currently, Liverpool sit comfortably in first place, holding an eight-point advantage, and they approach this clash riding the momentum of six consecutive win across all competitions.

Manchester City, however find themselves in a slump, having suffered defeats in five of their last six matches in all tournaments. The defending champions are struggling with a lack of form, making this match crucial for their title aspirations. A loss at Anfield could deal a significant blow to their hopes of retaining the Premier League crown.

Last Chance to Bounce Back for Man City

Clashes between Liverpool and Manchester City are often closely contested, and their upcoming showdown promises to be another thrilling battle between two title contenders. For City, this is a do-or-die encounter, and all eyes will be on them to see if they can rise to the occasion and turn their season around.

Manchester City also face injury setbacks. Midfielder Rodri is ruled out with a knee problem, while Jeremy Doku is dealing with a thigh injury. Additionally, John Stones has been sidelined with an ankle issue, and Oscar Bobb is unavailable due to a leg injury. The visitors are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system, with Ederson Moraes guarding the net.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be missing several key players for the encounter. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Federico Chiesa is unavailable due to a knock. Diogo Jota is out with an abdominal injury, and both Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are long-term absentees following a hamstring and knee injury, respectively.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday, December 1, at 4 PM BST (local time), 11 AM ET and 9:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.