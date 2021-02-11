A Stanford Children's Hospital pediatrician has been arrested after he allegedly tried to set up a sexual rendezvous with police officers, who were posing as a teenage girl and sending him explicit photos and text. According to police, Dylan O'Connor, 33, was arrested in Redwood City, California, after he convinced girls to meet up with him and then have sex.

Police got suspicious about O'Connor after they got a tip off from San Jose Police Department that the doctor has been sending nude photographs to several minor girls, including some of his patients. Following O'Connor's arrest, the hospital put him on leave and removed his bio from its website.

Predator in Guise of Pediatrician

According to police O'Connor tried to arrange a date with a minor girl he met online. Following the date, he wanted to engage in sex with the girl. However, he did not know that he was actually talking to police officers as part of a sting operation to nab him.

He had also allegedly sent the police officer posing as a girl several explicit photographs, according to police. However, it's unclear if they were of him or someone else, but police said they were "pornographic" material.

The officer first told O'Connor that he was a girl and that too underage. He then said that despite being underage she is willing to meet him for sex. On Friday, O'Connor agreed to meet the girl and drove to the address where he had arranged for their meeting. However, O'Connor was greeted by police officers there who immediately arrested him.

Trapped at Last

O'Connor was taken into custody on charges of sending harmful material to a minor and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, which are both felonies. However, it is still not known what made San Jose Police Department suspicious following which they alerted Redwood City Police although O'Connor reportedly had been doing this for a long time.

O'Connor's staff profile page on the Stanford University School of Medicine's website, separate from the hospital website, listed him as a clinical instructor for pediatric clinical care. The state medical board's website showed no record of complaints or administrative actions against him.

The hospital, where O'Connor was serving, is planning strict action against him and has already sent him on leave. "Upon learning of Dr. O'Connor's arrest, Stanford immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave and relieved him of all duties," a statement from the spokesperson of Stanford Children Hospital read.

Not much is known about O'Connor and if he is married and who are his other victims. Police officers also raided his home and are looking for other potential victims. Police said they were searching for anyone with additional information, or any possible additional victims.