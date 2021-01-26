Four teenage girls were arrested for fatally stabbing a 15-year-old girl inside a Louisiana Walmart store in a brutal incident that was captured on social media. The four girls, aged between 12 and 14, allegedly stole a knife from the store before brutally stabbing the older girl multiple times, authorities said.

One of the girls Regan Broussard, 13, was pictured leaving the Walmart store, shortly after she fatally knifed her victim. Her image was released by the police. "I'm asking you tonight for our parents to take control," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "This is not something we can police ourselves out of."

Killed Mercilessly

A 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested after following the fatal stabbing in Lake Charles, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said via a Facebook post. The girls allegedly used a knife they had stolen from the store in the fatal attack and were spotted in a kitchen aisle just moments earlier.

"The whole murder was played out on [social media]," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso during a Sunday night news conference, "There appeared to be no remorse. It was very cold." Footage of the stabbing, which was posted on Facebook and Instagram live, showed one girl armed with what appeared to be a knife as the victim approached and lunged at her.

The name of the older girl hasn't been released. Following the stabbing, the girl was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, where she died. Interestingly, police said that much of their evidence came from videos on social media or it could have been difficult identifying the four girls.

Gory Video

Videos of the brutal incident showed the group of girls fleeing the store in a getaway car as one of them screamed: "Just stabbed somebody at Walmart." "We just stabbed that b***h in her heart. We don't give a f**k," one of the girl was heard shouting. Police later named the 13-year-old girl as Regan Broussard. However, the names of the other three girls weren't revealed.

Broussard was said to have been 'out of control' by Mancuso. She was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and the three others on charges accusing them as principals to second-degree murder. They have all been booked into the juvenile detention center.

That said, the motive behind the murder hasn't been revealed although police believe that the confrontation may have started at a nearby movie theatre. The sheriff issued a plea for parents to "take control" and said it was problem of "kids having access to weapons".

"This is the third homicide in six months that we've had that involved juveniles that range from 11 to 16 years old. They come from all backgrounds, all races. This is just a problem that we are having with kids having access to weapons," he said.